BOONE — Fans at Jack Groce Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 26, were treated to a back-and-forth affair when the Watauga Pioneers junior varsity football team topped their counterparts from Maiden 30-22.
After a win on the road against TC Roberson a week prior, the Pioneers (2-0) went into the game looking for continued growth as the young team is packed with promise, according to head coach Marshall Thomas. They faced a Maiden squad producing the next generation in a storied program, but neither side shone in the first half.
Both teams came into the game with the same plan — to run the ball down their opponent's throat — and had success early, but could not get over the proverbial hump. They had almost identical early drives, marching down the field but getting stopped just outside of the redzone.
It took until there was only one minute left in the first half for either team to find the promised land. Pioneers freshman quarterback Maddox Greene broke free on an option, flying down the field for a 49-yard rushing touchdown.
After a successful two-point conversion, Watauga led 8-0 heading into halftime. When the teams returned to the field though, the game completely changed.
"You could tell in the second half that (both teams) started figuring things out," Thomas said. "It opened up and it was back-and-forth from then on."
Maiden came out in the second half and rode their powerful freshman back Zane Williams. Also a middle linebacker and built to run through defenders, Williams barreled his way down the field as Maiden fed the hot hand.
From eight-yards out, Williams powered his way in, cutting the Watauga lead to 8-6.
Much to Maiden's dismay, the Pioneers had also come back to the field firing. Mixing in more passing plays, Greene orchestrated the office down the field before answering Williams' score. He found Ben Gosky near the goal line, who crashed his way into the end zone and then caught the two-point play to make it 16-6.
What was looking to be a grinding affair in the first half opened up into a fire fight when Maiden's own freshman quarterback, Josh Stover, began to bring the Blue Devils' air attack out to play.
Stover found Michael Ly, who made a diving catch in the back of the end zone to cut Watauga's lead back to two as the teams traded scores.
Not far removed from a shutout, Thomas said the Blue Devils' offense picking up in the second half was due to both their play and the Watauga defense letting up.
"I think their coaches did a really good job of adjusting and finding and exposing weak points in our defense," Thomas said. "They hit those at the right time. They also mixed it up a whole lot more in the second half."
While Maiden's offense picked up steam, their defense still had to deal with Greene, who broke free on a 61-yard rushing touchdown to extend the Pioneers' lead to 22-14.
"(Greene) understands our offense and understands how to read it really well," Thomas said. "That starts in middle school in that program. … He understands how to read the option, when to give it and when to pull it, how to hit creases and that was on display tonight."
With just over two-and-a-half minutes left in the game, Greene added to his big night, hitting Christian Santiago for a 44-yard reception that made it 30-14.
With just one minute left, Stover found Raheim Misher to reel Watauga back into a one possession game.
Trying to snatch the game back, the Blue Devils lined up for an onside kick attempt, only to see it fail. With a kneel down, the Pioneers pulled out the 30-22 win for their second of the season.
While the win was nice for team morale and their record, Thomas said what mattered most for the team was how they played.
"We really try to focus on the JV level being like a varsity developmental league, so we don't focus on the record a whole lot. It's 'how did you perform,'" Thomas said. "We don't necessarily worry about TC Roberson, we don't worry about Maiden, we worry about Watauga and how we're developing. When you're developing in the right way, everything takes care of itself."
While the varsity team is slated to face Mitchell in week three, the JV team will be on the road to McDowell on Thursday, Sept. 2. Thomas noted Mitchell does not have a junior varsity squad, but McDowell was able to pick up the open spot on the schedule.
