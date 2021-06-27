GREENSBORO — Nine Watauga student athletes qualified for and competed in the state track and field meet on June 26, hosted by North Carolina A&T University. The local contingent included five Pioneers competing in individual events and four girls in the 4x800 Meter Relay.
On the girls side, Sarah Goode gave an inspiring performance in the Pole Vault earning sixth place. Goode overcame injuries suffered in two separate practice runs to manage 10-00 feet.
Early in the warmup session she slid down the length of her pole, resulting in several painful blisters on both hands, affecting her grip. Later, she came up short while in the air and descended down the pole head first onto the edge of the match and into the stopboard and planting box. Onlookers held their breath as vault officials hurried to assist the Pioneer junior but she shook it off, appearing to have only a small abrasion on her left leg for the experience.
Goode's father, Dr. Kent Goode, was in attendance and said later, "My heart was in my throat for a moment."
Goode said after she had been eliminated, "Considering my injuries suffered during warmups, especially the blisters on my hands, I feel really good about being able to compete through the pain and get that 10-foot vault in."
Olivia Burroughs, a Watauga freshman, also qualified for the state meet in the Pole Vault and finished at No. 13, with an 8-00 foot effort.
The Pole Vault championship came down to a pair of Charlotte area athletes, with Marvin Ridge senior Emma Stone capturing top honors on a 12-06 vault, followed by Weddington junior Kendall Ford at 12-00.
Watauga sophomore Davis Hunt was the only Pioneer athlete competing in two events, the 110 Meter Hurdles and the 300 Meter Hurdles. With times of 16.35 and 41.98, respectively, Hunt placed 11th and 13th.
Both of the boys hurdles events were dominated by Dudley High School junior Mekhi Wall. In the 110 Meter Hurdles, Wall flashed to the win in 14.06. In the 300 Meter Hurdles, the Dudley athlete was a full second ahead of the second place finisher, in 37.77, compared to 38.97 for Cuthbertson senior Brandon Moore.
In the Boys 1600 Meter Run, Watauga senior Rien Freeman placed 10th, running the metric mile in 4:39.14. Northern Guilford's Jack Dingman won the event in 4:16.97.
The Watauga quartet of Rachel Cathey, Gwendolyn Anderson, Andriana Rink and Sophie Beach placed 10th in the Girls 4x800 Meter Relay, finishing in 10:20.08. The event title came down to a nip and tuck battle to the finish between Cuthbertson (9:18.25) and Chapel Hill (9:19.00).
Pioneer sophomore Faith Watson placed 16th in the Girls Triple Jump, with a 31-03.00 effort. The event's top honors were taken home by Central Cabarrus freshman Jahaila Wright (37-11.00), Stuart W. Cramer sophomore Alexis Willis (37-09.00) and Charlotte Catholic freshman Laure Grose (37-03.50).
Among the more inspiring performances of the evening was by the Weddington Girls 4x400 Meter Relay team. The quartet of speedsters broke the four-minute mark in recording a 3:59.72. The boys edition of the 4x400 Meter Relay came down to a fraction of a second between the top two finishers. Cuthbertson rallied to the win, coming from behind in the anchor leg to print a 3:19.40 in the state record books for 2021, just nipping Dudley's 3:19.97.
One of the more thrilling performances was in the Boys 3200 Meter Run, where Ryan Motondo of Walter M. Williams H.S. cruised just behind Spencer Hampton of Orange for almost all of the race. Then, with less than 100 meters to the finish, Motondo ran away with the event in 9:22.50, more than three seconds ahead of Hampton's finishing time of 9:26.07.
