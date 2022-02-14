WINSTON-SALEM — Two top-10 finishes highlighted Watauga's day at the 4A indoor track state championships at the JDL Fast Track on Saturday, Feb. 12.
All of the Pioneers' three top 20 finishers competed in pole vaulting events.
Pioneers senior Sarah Goode achieved a tie for fifth place in the girls' pole vault event, matching West Forsyth's Haley Hanes at 11 feet. Teammate Olivia Burroughs finished 16th in the same event, reaching a height of 9-feet-6-inches.
Senior Henry Coatney capped his high school indoor career with a sixth-placed finish in the boys' pole vault by reaching 13 feet.
With few competitors, the Pioneers' team scores were toward the bottom with other teams that focused on individuals. Watauga finished with three-and-a-half points in the girls' team and three points for the boys, both finishing outside of the top 30.
