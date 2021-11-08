BOONE — Matt Ginipro has resigned as App State's head volleyball coach, Director of Athletics Doug Gillin announced Monday.
"I want to thank Matt for his hard work over the last 15 years," Gillin said. "Our vision for App State Volleyball is to annually compete for a conference championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. We will conduct a national search to find the best leader to accomplish that vision."
Ginipro has a career record of 207-238 as App State's head coach since 2007 and led the team to a postseason appearance in the NIVC in 2018. The Mountaineers are 7-19 this season.
"After 15 years with Appalachian State Volleyball, I have made the decision to step away from the program to pursue other volleyball and non-volleyball opportunities," Ginipro said. "Boone and App State will always hold a special place in my heart, and it has been amazing to be a part of the App Nation. I also want to thank all the players and assistant coaches I've had the privilege to work with. They are some of the most special people in my life and it was an honor to be around them."
App State will immediately commence a national search for the next leader of the volleyball program. Assistant coach Caitlin Bullock will serve as the Mountaineers' interim head coach for the remainder of the 2021 season, which includes a pair of matches against Coastal Carolina this week, followed by the Nov. 17-21 Sun Belt Tournament.
