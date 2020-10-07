BOONE — App State senior offensive lineman Cole Garrison was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes the best football scholar-athlete in the nation for combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
Garrison, the Mountaineers’ starting left tackle, has been accepted into UAB’s medical school after his 513 ranked in the top 13 percent of scoring for the Medical College Admission Test. A native of Pinson, Ala., the exercise science major (with minors in psychology and chemistry) is scheduled to graduate in December and attend med school with a desired specialty in either orthopedics (sports medicine) or trauma.
Garrison has played in 40 career games, helping App State compile a 45-11 record with four straight conference titles and four bowl wins since he enrolled.
He carries a 3.93 GPA on a 4.0 scale and has volunteered in the community in several ways, including at F.A.R.M. Café. He’s also participated in activities involving canned food drives, school supply drives, Operation Christmas Child, the Western Youth Network and Habitat for Humanity.
“Cole is the definition of what it means to be a student-athlete,” said App State head coach Shawn Clark. “On the field, he’s been a very important member of our offensive line and has done a great job wherever we’ve asked him to play. I’m looking forward to him having a big year, and he’s poised to do amazing things in life after he’s finished playing football.”
Each nominee for the Campbell Trophy must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first-team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.
The National Football Foundation will announce 12-to-14 finalists in November, and each of the finalists receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments.
