DALLAS, Texas – Less than than two weeks after reportedly being promoted to App State offensive coordinator, Garrett Riley accepted the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach job at SMU, the school announced Thursday, Jan. 16.
“Humbled and honored to be a part of the SMU program and staff,” Riley posted on Twitter.
Riley was brought to Appalachian State last season by Eliah Drinkwitz as running backs coach and helped the Mountaineers to a 13-1 record and consensus Top 20 rankings that have been released this week.
In early January, it was reported in several national media outlets that Riley had been promoted to offensive coordinator by new App football head coach Shawn Clark. App officials did not confirm or deny the report.
Riley, whose brother is Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, coached with his brother from 2014-15. He was on the Kansas staff from 2016-18 before coaching in Boone.
