BOONE — Competitive Appalachian State sports returned in emphatic fashion at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex on Thursday, Aug. 19, where the Mountaineers women's soccer team thrashed UNC Asheville 3-0.
"I thought the girls played well, I thought they were organized and to get a shutout is big," Mountaineers head coach Sarah Strickland said. "I thought we made some mistakes, but I thought that we capitalized on some opportunities. There's things we need to clean up but there's also some really good moments tonight to build off of."
Strickland said the game plan was to control possession, which the Mountaineers (1-0) did in spades. Dominating the ball with 57 percent control in the match, the Mountaineers were able to play their game and keep the Bulldogs (0-1) on the back foot.
In the first half, the Mountaineers launched six shots at Asheville keeper Courtney O'Malley, with two going through. The first came in the 26th minute, when senior defender Kirsten Seeley scored the first goal in her Mountaineer career on an assist from freshman forward Stephanie Barbosa.
Barbosa was not the only freshman to have a goal contribution in the first half, with fellow first year Addie Cooper scoring in her first game for the black and gold. Cooper's 34th minute score came off an assist from yet another freshman, Sarah Widderich.
Strickland said the freshman class was one the coaching staff was excited about before the start of the season, and immediate contributions have only enforced that faith.
At the same time, both Widderich and Cooper said the team's chemistry has been fundamental in getting the team ready for the season.
"It's really nice because we all get along, we can talk to each other on and off the field and we just come together very easily," Cooper said.
"Our team definitely has a family culture," Strickland said. "They were very supportive of one another out there, they were excited at the end of the game about the freshmen stepping in and having five different roles in goals."
Widderich picked up the second assist in her young college career in the 59th, setting up Hayley Boyles' run that ended with a powerful shot to the top left of the net.
After only two exhibition games, the freshman said she was proud of her play in the 55 minutes of action she saw in her first official outing. She added that as the season progresses, she has been getting used to the step up in play.
"I definitely took some time to get settled in and nerves have gradually gotten less and less each game," Widderich said. "Feeling comfortable and adjusting to the speed of play in college soccer have been some things I've had to get used to. We're starting to learn each other's movements, and it's starting to pay off."
Strickland said that with just under a month before conference play, the Mountaineers still have to work out some kinks in the defense and connecting play from the back. However, she added that there is plenty of time for the team to grow and develop.
App will only have two days to get rested and nab some light training before they hit the field again, hosting the UNC Charlotte 49ers (1-0) on Sunday, Aug. 21.
