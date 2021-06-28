LENOIR — Eight members of the Watauga High School boys track and field team earned all-Northwestern Conference honors in 2021, the league office announced on June 27. Included in that number was Rien Freeman, who got the nod as Runner of the Year
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS
1. Alexander Central 215.50
2. Watauga 149
3. South Caldwell 112.5
4. McDowell 86.50
5. Freedom 65.50
6. St. Stephen 38
7. Hickory 9
ALL CONFERENCE SELECTIONS
Event: 4x800 Meter Relay
1. Watauga: Ethan Cannon, Luke Ramsdell, Asa Markus, David Mims
2. South Caldwell: Alejandro Aguilar, Sam Velasquez, Ethan Littell, Anthony Baverso
Event: Shot Put
From Alexander: Russell Frasier; From Alexander: Deyante Calhoun
Event: Discus Throw
From Alexander: Deyante Calhoun; From McDowell: Trevor Kettles
Event: Long Jump
From South: Jaxsen Wilkerson; From: Alexander: Kellun Triplett
Event: Triple Jump
From South: Jaxsen Wilkerson; From McDowell: Riley Moore
Event: High Jump
From Freedom: Drew Costello; From Alexander: Kellen Hartman
Event: Pole Vault
From McDowell: Cal Stevenson; From McDowell: Seth Baird
Event: 4x200 Meter Relay
1. Alexander: Evan Presnell, Andrew Parker, Andrew Bumgarner, Daniel Morgan
2. Freedom: Drew Costello, Sam Lingerfelt, Austin Hunt, Tai Lowdermilk
Event: 110 Hurdles
From South: Jaxsen Wilkerson; From Watauga: Davis Hunt
Event: 100 Meter Dash
From Alexander: Kobe Burns-Caesar; From Alexander: Daniel Cruz
Event: 1600 Meter Run
From Alexander: Luke Kiziah; From Watauga: Rien Freeman
Event: 400 Meter Dash
From Alexander: Evan Presnell; From Alexander: Dominick Miller
Event: 300 Hurdles
From Watauga: Davis Hunt; From Alexander: Benjamin Icard
Event: 800 Meter Run
From: Watauga: Ethan Cannon; From Watauga: David Mims
Event: 200 Meter Dash
From St. Stephens: Michael Watkins; From Alexander: Daniel Morgan
Event: 3200 Meter Run
From Alexander: Luke Kiziah; From Watauga: Rein Freeman
Event: 4x400 Meter Relay
1. Alexander: Phelan Holloway, Dominick Miller, Kellan Hartman, Evan Presnell
2. Watauga: Asa Markus, Mark Mellon, Luke Ramsdell, Eli Lyons
Event: 4x100 Meter Relay
1. Alexander: Landon Wike, Kellun Triplett, Daniel Cruz, Daniel Morgan
2. McDowell: Riley Mooe, Juan Santes, Carson Ward, Seth Baird
Runner of the Year: Rien Freeman, Watauga
Field Event Athlete of the Year: Trevor Kettles, McDowell
Track Athlete of the Year: Jaxsen Wilkerson, South Caldwell
Coach of the Year: Jonathan Winkler, Alexander Central
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.