Davis Hunt at State Meet

Watauga sophomore Davis Hunt qualified in both the 110 Meter Hurdles and the 300 Meter Hurdles for the June 26 state 3A meet. Here he competes in the 300 Meter Hurdles at the NCHSAA 3A Men's State Track and Field Championships, hosted by North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro. 

 Photo by David Rogers

LENOIR — Eight members of the Watauga High School boys track and field team earned all-Northwestern Conference honors in 2021, the league office announced on June 27. Included in that number was Rien Freeman, who got the nod as Runner of the Year

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

1. Alexander Central 215.50

2. Watauga 149

3. South Caldwell 112.5

4. McDowell 86.50

5. Freedom 65.50

6. St. Stephen 38

7. Hickory 9

ALL CONFERENCE SELECTIONS

Event: 4x800 Meter Relay

1. Watauga: Ethan Cannon, Luke Ramsdell, Asa Markus, David Mims

2. South Caldwell: Alejandro Aguilar, Sam Velasquez, Ethan Littell, Anthony Baverso

Event: Shot Put

From Alexander: Russell Frasier; From Alexander: Deyante Calhoun

Event: Discus Throw

From Alexander: Deyante Calhoun; From McDowell: Trevor Kettles

Event: Long Jump

From South: Jaxsen Wilkerson; From: Alexander: Kellun Triplett

Event: Triple Jump

From South: Jaxsen Wilkerson; From McDowell: Riley Moore

Event: High Jump

From Freedom: Drew Costello; From Alexander: Kellen Hartman

Event: Pole Vault

From McDowell: Cal Stevenson; From McDowell: Seth Baird

Event: 4x200 Meter Relay

1. Alexander: Evan Presnell, Andrew Parker, Andrew Bumgarner, Daniel Morgan

2. Freedom: Drew Costello, Sam Lingerfelt, Austin Hunt, Tai Lowdermilk

Event: 110 Hurdles

From South: Jaxsen Wilkerson; From Watauga: Davis Hunt

Event: 100 Meter Dash

From Alexander: Kobe Burns-Caesar; From Alexander: Daniel Cruz

Event: 1600 Meter Run

From Alexander: Luke Kiziah; From Watauga: Rien Freeman

Event: 400 Meter Dash

From Alexander: Evan Presnell; From Alexander: Dominick Miller

Event: 300 Hurdles

From Watauga: Davis Hunt; From Alexander: Benjamin Icard

Event: 800 Meter Run

From: Watauga: Ethan Cannon; From Watauga: David Mims

Event: 200 Meter Dash

From St. Stephens: Michael Watkins; From Alexander: Daniel Morgan

Event: 3200 Meter Run

From Alexander: Luke Kiziah; From Watauga: Rein Freeman

Event: 4x400 Meter Relay

1. Alexander: Phelan Holloway, Dominick Miller, Kellan Hartman, Evan Presnell

2. Watauga: Asa Markus, Mark Mellon, Luke Ramsdell, Eli Lyons

Event: 4x100 Meter Relay

1. Alexander: Landon Wike, Kellun Triplett, Daniel Cruz, Daniel Morgan

2. McDowell: Riley Mooe, Juan Santes, Carson Ward, Seth Baird

Runner of the Year: Rien Freeman, Watauga

Field Event Athlete of the Year: Trevor Kettles, McDowell

Track Athlete of the Year: Jaxsen Wilkerson, South Caldwell

Coach of the Year: Jonathan Winkler, Alexander Central

