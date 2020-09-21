NEW ORLEANS, La. — Two men's and two women's App State cross-country runners were named as Runners to Watch by the Sun Belt Conference for the upcoming 2020 season.
On the men's side, Isaac Benz and Ryan Brown were tabbed as Runners to Watch, while Lisha Van Onselen and Izzy Evely were named on the women's side.
Last season, Benz earned first-team all-conference accolades with a fourth-place finish at the Sun Belt Championships in 24:21.60. He also earned Sun Belt Cross-Country Runner of the Week honors after a second-place finish at the Covered Bridge Open.
Brown recorded three top-10 finishes last season, including a fifth-place finish at the Sun Belt Championships with a time of 24:29.00. He also turned in a PR time of 24:15.00 in the 8K at the Louisville Classic, crossing 20th in a field of over 300 runners.
Van Onselen earned her second consecutive second-team All-Sun Belt honor last season, placing eighth at the Sun Belt Championships while competing for Coastal Carolina. In 2017, she crossed second overall in a PR time of 17:38.50 for first-team all-conference honors.
Last season, Evely earned her second consecutive all-conference honor with a ninth-place finish in 18:58.4. She was named first-team All-Sun Belt after crossing fifth in 2018.
The Mountaineers opened the 2020 season on Sept. 18 by hosting the Mountains to Sea Open at the Don Kennedy Trails at State Farm Fields.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.