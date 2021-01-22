BOONE — The Appalachian State Mountaineers men’s basketball team played host to the Georgia State Panthers Friday, Jan. 22, walking out of the Holmes Convocation Center with an 80-71 win.
Head Coach Dustin Kerns said the win was great for the team and the program, adding that tough plays helped the Mountaineers to seal it. The game was the first for the Mountaineers (11-5) since the announcement of forward Kendall Lewis’s departure from the program.
The Panthers (8-3) broke out a tight, full-court press defense early, keeping it tight on the Mountaineers. Adrian Delph set the tone early with a vicious dunk on a fast break opportunity, showing that the Mountaineers were here to play.
App State had an effective transition game early, taking advantage of turnovers or simply getting on the attack quickly.
For most of the first half, the Mountaineers had to play catchup, consistently being behind, if only by a few points. As the first half wore on, the Panthers’ tight defense became more of a problem for the Mountaineers, repeatedly pushing App to the edge of the shot clock.
Midway through the first half, the Mountaineers turned their offense up a notch, with Delph and Justin Forrest draining a three each to make it 21-20. However, a scoring drought struck the Mountaineers to kill their momentum. A three from Michael Eads put an end to the skid, but the damage of the Panthers’ lead had been done.
With less than three minutes left, a pair of threes from Sasha Glushkov and Delph meant a 6-0 run and a 32-31 Mountaineers lead. Donovan Gregory made it an 8-0 run before Georgia State’s Justin Roberts managed to stem the bleeding and give the Panthers the lead back.
With only seconds left in the half, Michael Almonacy drained a deep three to make it a 37-35 Mountaineers lead heading into the second.
The Panthers battled back in the second half, eventually tying it up at 43 after a few minutes. The Mountaineers had fought for their lead and were not looking to give up, as Forrest and Delph each made a fastbreak score to grab a four-point lead with 15 minutes left in the game, with Forrest’s coming from one of his four steals in the game.
App State was never able to pull away from the Panthers, eventually leading to the Panthers retaking the lead with six minutes left on the clock, courtesy of Eliel Nsoseme. The Sunbelt Conference’s leader in field goal percentage had another high efficiency night, scoring 16 points on 6-8 shooting.
However, Kerns noted the focus of the Mountaineers’ defensive efforts was the “three-headed monster” of Justin Roberts, Corey Allen and Kane Williams.
“We were really trying to put the ball in their bigs’ hands and so I'm willing to live with (Nsoseme’s numbers),” Kerns said. “What are you willing to give up? We were willing to give up their bigs trying to shoot.”
Down 64-62 with five minutes left, Forrest’s big night continued as he battled through contact for an and-one. After the made free throw, the Mountaineers were back on top.
Forrest’s and-one was part of the Mountaineers’ toughness, displayed all night, which in part came from an injury James Lewis Jr. dealt with during the game. After taking an elbow to the chin, Lewis received stitches, only to come back into the game later.
“It all of a sudden makes other people a little bit tougher,” Kerns said. “It's basketball, he's not the first guy to get stitches during the game. I really thought it kind of spread, it was a little bit contagious, like ‘Hey, this guy's getting stitches, I got to be a little bit tougher here myself.’”
Forrest’s herculean efforts had gotten the Mountaineers back in front, but not by much. Heading into the final three minutes, the Mountaineers held a narrow, 67-66 lead over the Panthers.
With two minutes left, Almonacy sunk his third three of the game, this one with a defender in his face, to give App a little more breathing room. Delph followed that up with a fadeaway three of his own, getting the Mountaineers’ lead up to seven.
The Panthers tried to foul repeatedly for a chance to get back into it, but Almonacy was lethal from the line to seal the 80-71 win.
Forrest’s 23 points pushed him past Rick Howe and D.J. Thompson to be eighth on the program’s all-time scoring charts. According to Kerns, Forrest turned his ankle in practice the day before and was considered a game-time decision.
Next up for the Mountaineers, they will stay at home for the second game against Georgia State on Saturday, Jan. 23.
