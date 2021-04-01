BOONE — In a big boost to Appalachian State basketball, senior guard Justin Forrest announced Thursday, April 1, that he will be using his extra year of eligibility and is staying with the program.
"Winning the Sun Belt Championship and attending March Madness was a goal that we accomplished this year, but we are capable of doing so much more," Forrest said via Twitter. "With that being said, I will be using my extra year and returning to Appalachian State."
Forrest is the second Mountaineers guard to declare they will remain with the program, with teammate Michael Almonacy announcing his use of the extra eligibility a day prior. The announcements followed more good news for App, with head coach Dustin Kerns signing a new, long-term contract a week earlier.
Forrest ranks 14th on the program's all-time scoring charts and was named First Team All-Sun Belt in the 2019-20 season with career-highs in assists and points-per-game. Joined by Almonacy in the back court for his senior year, the Decatur, Ga., native guided the Mountaineers to a Sun Belt title and a bid in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament for the first time in 21 years.
