BOONE — After years of playing ball in the High Country, a trio of App State basketball veterans' time has come to look to their next steps.
Guards Adrian Delph, Michael Almonacy and Justin Forrest each announced their decisions via Twitter, while taking time to thank Mountaineers head coach Dustin Kerns, his staff, their teammates and App Nation.
The announcements came less than two weeks after the Mountaineers' season ended with an 80-74 loss to USC-Upstate in the first round of The Basketball Classic.
The first was Delph, who announced his intention to enter his name into the NBA Draft. Delph however kept the door open for a return to Boone, should his prospects in the draft not turn out favorably.
"After many prayers and discussions with my family and coaches, I have made the decision to enter my name into the 2022 NBA Draft while maintaining my eligibility to return to App State," Delph wrote on Twitter. "I want to thank the man above for making all of this possible. I want to thank my family, teammates, Coach Kerns, the entire staff and App Nation for all the love and support I have received over the last four years."
If Delph does not return to App State, he will end his career with 124 appearances where he averaged 11.5 points per game — including 17.3 PPG in his senior season. Delph was named to the Sun Belt Conference's third team All-Sun Belt after his junior season.
Almonacy was the next domino to fall three days after Delph.
"I was blessed to be able to win a conference championship, play in the NCAA Tournament at the highest level and make history," Almonacy wrote. "I want to thank Coach (Dustin) Kerns and staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to make all of my dreams come true. I also want to thank all of my teammates, coaches, administrators, professors and fans from all of the stops I have made in my collegiate career."
Unlike Delph and Forrest, Almonacy was not a career Mountaineer. After graduating from high school in New York, Almonacy spent two seasons playing for the Sea Wolves at Stony Brook University and then a season at Southern New Hampshire.
In his first season with the Mountaineers, Almonacy received third team All-Sun Belt honors before becoming the heartbeat of the Sun Belt Tournament winning Mountaineers — earning the tournament's Most outstanding Player award in the process.
The final announcement came from Forrest on March 25. Spending five years with the Mountaineers, Forrest ranks third all-time in career scoring with 1,828 points, fourth in three pointers and steals and ninth in assists. He earned first and second team All-Sun Belt, Sun Belt All-Tournament Team and three Sun Belt Player of the Week honors in his career.
"I always knew it would come to an end but not this fast. Words can't explain the love I have for this place, but App Nation, I want to say thank you," Forrest wrote. "Not only for your support on the court but off the court as well. Everyone here has made me feel at home and for the last five years, I've experienced so many great memories that I'll never forget. To all my teammates, coaches and managers, thank you for everything you taught me and I'm thankful for everything we've been through. I will forever be grateful for the relationships and bonds I've created with everyone here. Without you all I wouldn't have accomplished anything! With the help from you guys, I will continue to pursue my professional career in basketball. App State, y'all forever in my heart."
