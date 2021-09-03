BOONE — Four former Mountaineers felt the sting of a release, as NFL teams made final roster cuts heading to a 4 p.m. deadline on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
NFL Teams were allowed to carry 90 players on their preseason rosters before cutting to 85 on Aug. 17 and 80 on Aug. 24. The final cut leaves every team with a 53-man active roster and 16 slots for practice squad players. In the final days of preseason, NFL teams purged 864 players from rosters around the countries.
Defensive end Ronald Blair was drafted out of App in the fifth round by the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. The former Sun Bale Defensive Player of the Year earned first- and second-team All-Sun Belt team accolades in his time in Boone.
In June, Blair followed former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to the New York Jets, but was released by the team during their final cuts. However, the Jets signed Blair to their practice squad.
Guard Colby Gossett earned two first-team All-Sun Belt nods in his time at App, before being drafted in the sixth round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2018. Gossett signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2019, staying with the AFC North team until this offseason. After being released by the Browns on Aug. 31, Gossett signed to the Atlanta Falcons’ active roster the next day.
Gossett joins another former Mountaineer offensive lineman in Atlanta, Ryan Neuzil.
Neuzil started 44-straight games at left guard for the Mountaineers, during which he earned three All-Sun Belt and All-American honors as a stalwart blocker for a regularly top-20 rushing attack. After going undrafted in 2021, Neuzil was picked up by the Falcons, who released him during the final roster cuts. He was brought back to Atlanta, joining their practice squad, where he and Gossett will play under offensive line coach and former App offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford.
The other Mountaineer who was released during the final cuts was safety Josh Thomas. The two-year captain of the Black and Gold was an All-Sun Belt player in the High Country before going undrafted in 2020.
Thomas spent the 2020 NFL season bouncing between the Buffalo Bills’ active roster and practice squad and was released by the team on Aug. 31. The Bills opted to being back Thomas for another go-round, signing him to their practice squad for the 2021 season.
Also feeling the effects of roster cut-downs were former App defensive backs Tae Hayes and Doug Middleton, but neither made it to the final roster cuts.
Hayes was one of the leaders on a 2018 App State defensive unit that was one of the most feared in college football, totaling nine interceptions in his 52 games over four seasons.
After going undrafted in 2019, Hayes has spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals waived Hayes on Aug. 5.
Middleton left App as an undrafted free agent in 2016 after an All-Sun Belt career in the High Country. Middleton joined his sixth team, the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 4, but did not stick around as the Panthers waived him on Aug. 28.
While their fellow former Mountaineers dealt with changing situations, five App products survived the player purges and .
Rookie cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, who earned All-American honors while leading the nation in pass defenses his senior year, is staying with the Green Bay Packers after impressing coaches as a slot corner during preseason. Jean-Charles was the only Mountaineer selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, getting picked in the fifth round.
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither also avoided the cut, looking to build on his play late in his 2020 rookie season. The team’s website pegged the former All-American Mountaineer as a breakout candidate for 2021.
Running back Darrynton Evans is in the Mountaineers’ top-10 for all-time rushing yards and kickoff return yards, and will remain with the Tennessee Titans for the 2021 NFL season. Evans was drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Titans, but missed eight games through injuries in his rookie year. Backing up NFL rushing yards and touchdowns leader Derrick Henry, Evans will look to build on his 206 return yards in 2021.
Tackle Kendall Lamm earned All-Sun Belt honors before going undrafted in 2015. After six seasons between the Houston Texans and the Browns, Lamm joined Evans on the Titans in March with a two-year contract. In their most recently released depth cart from Aug. 23, the Titans tabbed Lamm as their starting right tackle.
App All-American punter Sam Martin was the final former Mountaineer to make it past roster cuts, plying his trade with the Denver Broncos. Having been in the NFL since 2013, Martin is entering the second year of a three-year deal with Denver worth $7.05 million, according to Spotrac.
