NASHVILLE — Former Appalachian State defensive back Doug Middleton was acquired by the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 2.
Middleton, who was signed by the New York Jets out of Appalachian State in 2016, spent his first three NFL season with the Jets. Middleton, 26, was signed by the Titans after a tryout with the team on Aug. 23.
Tennessee is the fourth stop in the NFL for Middleton. Before Tennessee, he was signed to the Jacksonville practice squad in 2019. He was elevated to the active roster Dec. 18, 2019, but was released by the Jaguars on Aug. 8, 2020.
Before Jacksonville, Middleton spent most of the 2019 season with the Miami Dolphins. He signed in September, was released on Oct. 12, but was resigned to the Dolphins’ practice squad on Oct. 31. The Dolphins released him on Nov. 12, 2019.
Middeton went into the 2018 season with the Jets as a backup to free safety Marcus Maye. Middleton played in seven games before being placed on injured reserve for a torn pectoral muscle.
Middleton was an all-Sun Belt Conference player with the Mountaineers in 2014. He intercepted four passes, one that he returned for a touchdown.
He is the latest former Mountaineer to play for the Titans. Tennessee drafted running back Darrynton Evans in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
