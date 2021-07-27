BOONE — For their 25th win of the season, the Boone Bigfoots romped to a 9-1 victory over the Statesville Owls in seven innings at home on Tuesday, July 27.
The game was the ninth and final time the Bigfoots (25-5) would face the Owls (15-10), with Boone winning the season series 7-2.
It did not take long for the Bigfoots to jump ahead in the matchup, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first on a Tyson Bass sacrifice fly and a Walter Munday single. With an early lead, starting pitcher Colin Riddick was able to calmly pick off any Owl that dared step to the plate.
Riddick was lethal on the mound, not allowing a hit until the top of the third and keeping Statesville scoreless through four innings. Meanwhile, his team added to their lead in the bottom of the third, when Bass drove in another run for a 3-0 lead.
The Owls finally got their offense going in the top of the fifth, opening the inning with Caeden Howell doubling on a Bigfoots error. After advancing to third on a sacrifice fly, Howell stole home when a pitch from Riddick went wild, making it 3-1.
Riddick got out of the inning with no further damage, but by then the rain had shown up.
In the bottom of the fifth, fans may have thought they heard thunder, but it was actually Braden Odom hitting his third home run of the season, tying him with Bass and Dallas Trevena at the top of the team's charts. The solo homer was a highlight for the game, but according to head coach Ryan Smoot, it was a rain drop in the middle of a hitting drought.
"I thought we were good offensively early," Smoot said. "After we scored the one in the third, we got a line out but that was about it for 10 or 12 batters."
Now up 4-1, Travis Shumate replaced Riddick for the sixth, holding the Owls scoreless before his team opened the scoring floodgates.
With Owls starter Johnny Hummel fading, the Bigfoots feasted at the plate. Justin Reed hit a deep single, pulling up injured at first to be replaced by Miguel Abascal. Chance Campbell followed with his own single, before Hayes Henderson drove Abascal in with yet another single.
Singles are effective, but can only get a team so far, so Dominic Arienzo sent a triple right over the head of an Owls outfielder, sending Henderson and Campbell in for a 7-1 lead. Arienzon added to the lead when Logan Leax hit a sacrifice fly, making it a four-run inning for the Bigfoots.
After recording the second out of the inning with Leax, Hummel was replaced by Scott Metlizer, who immediately hit Odom with a pitch. Odom did not stay at first for long, with Bass giving him the daylight to round the bases on a double, recording the ninth and final Bigfoots run as the game got as ugly as the weather.
After Shumate struck out the first two batters in the top of the seventh, the umpire waved his hand for everyone to get off the field, lightning was in the area.
Initially calling for a 30 minute delay to the game, it was quickly determined to just end it in the seventh, according to Smoot.
"At that point, it's kind of in the umpire's hands when they can call a game," Smoot said. "We played five (innings), so they can call it whenever. The Owls were OK with it, they have to play again tomorrow. There's more rain on the way, so that was probably a smart decision."
According to Smoot, even if it had stuck with the original 30 minute-long delay, it would not have actually been just a half-hour, with time needed after the delay to get back on the field and warmed up making it actually 45 minutes.
With their 25th win in the bag, the Bigfoots will travel to Martinsville, Va., to take on the Martinsville Ponies on Wednesday, July 28, before returning to Boone on Friday, July 30, for a matchup with the Greensboro Monarchs.
