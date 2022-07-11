BOONE — Don’t look now, but the Boone Bigfoots are one of the scariest teams in baseball and are on a 10-game winning streak. It could have even been longer, but the weather claimed two games.
In the span of five days, the Foots had two games canceled and one postponed, all due to inclement weather. In the four games that went through with no problems, Boone outscored their opponents 28-11, including a 12-2 win againts the High Point Hushpuppies on July 4.
Tyson Bass led the way at the plate with three hits in three at-bats, while Walter Munday, Drifton Padgett and Sam Shopbell each chipped in a pair of RBIs. Meanwhile, Jasper Dubberly was dealing from the mound with four strike-outs and only one earned run in four innings.
Three days later, the Greensboro Yard Goats could not get by Jack Bachmore’s pitching while a committee approach at the plate gave the Foots a 4-2 win.
The July 8 matchup with rival Statesville Owls ended in spectacle, but not one seen in baseball games traditionally. Tied 4-4 after 10 innings, the Foots and Owls met at home plate for a decider: rock paper scissors. Owls catcher Scott Metizler threw up rock, only to see paper cover it up for a Boone win.
Now on a nine-game winning streak, the Foots welcomed the Carolina Disco Turkeys to town on Sunday, July 10, for their chance to stretch it to double-digits.
The game was tight, tied 1-1 through the sixth inning. Jacob Whitley’s solo homer to lead off the bottom of the seventh and an RBI single from Bass put the Foots up 3-1, but it was the eighth where the game was decided.
The Turks added a single run to make it close, only to succumb to a five-run inning from Boone. Dylan Bacot and Whitley each blasted solo home runs, before Matthew McCowan and Bass cleaned up to make it an 8-2 Bigfoots win.
While the Foots may be hot, their July schedule will not get any easier. A trip to see Coastal Plains League team Forest City Owls on Tuesday will be followed by a matchup with the CV Stars at home on July 13. After that, a pair of road games against the Turkeys will close out the week.
One boon for the Bigfoots will be a lengthy homestand in the back-half of the month. Between July 21 and their season finally on July 31, the Foots will play 10 games with nine of them at home.
