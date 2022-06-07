BOONE — In their first season, the Boone Bigfoots got off to a sluggish start that was largely due to growing pains and the fact that the team had only just met each other. A year later, with more than a dozen players returning and a renewed focus, they started the season with a bang.
They started with a pre-season exhibition against the “High Country Woolly Worms,” which was essentially an intrasquad scrimmage with half of the team donning the familiar colors of the locally found caterpillar. While the team did a similar exhibition to end their previous season, this year’s roster is larger and gives head coach Ryan Smoot more options.
A big part of that squad building comes down to the aforementioned returning players like Hayes Henderson, David Julian and Logan Leax.
“They obviously understand the environment and what’s expected of him here. So many guys wanted to come back,” Smoot said. “It’s good to have a big group of them back. It says a lot about the experience here last year and (team owner Bob Wilson) and the way he treats them that they’re willing to come back.”
Even still, the team is not yet complete. Julian and newcomer Kevin Bruggeman are among the players to miss that start of the campaign while their college teams were in post-season play. However, it did not hold the team back when they played the Native American National Team on Friday, June 3.
The Foots started strong and progressively got better as the game went on, culminating in an eight-run fifth that put them ahead 10-0. After dancing around the mercy rule for the next couple of innings, Boone won 13-3 in the bottom of the seventh.
“It’s good to get a win in your home opener, it was everything you want in a good home opener with good weather and a good crowd,” Smoot said.
It was not all sunshine and rainbows though, with the Foots seeing Leax pick up an ankle injury in the fifth. While Smoot noted it seemed to be just a sprain, it was a valuable bat and fielder who will see some time riding the pine.
“It’s a brand new season for everybody, but we probably have more returners than most people do,” Smoot said. “So I should probably have a better idea of what to expect to be honest. Still, we got new guys on the mound, new guys behind the plate and a new middle really.”
He added that some players are playing different positions for the Foots compared to their college seasons, while others will get moved to accommodate the best possible outcomes.
Ultimately, it is still the early days of the season, which is slated for a total of 48 games. After a home matchup with the C.V. Stars on Tuesday and a trip to the Carolina Disco Turkeys on June 9, the Foots will make a three-day home stand Jun 10-12 that will see them take on the HPT Locos, Carolina Yankees and the Disco Turkeys.
