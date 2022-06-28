Smoot

Bigfoots head coach Ryan Smoot noted that while his team have faced some tough losses, the season is still far from over.

BOONE — Picking up the pieces after a 35-4 shellacking at the hands of the Clayton Clovers, the Boone Bigfoots won three of their five games in six days.

The week started with a 16-6 thrashing of the HPT Locos on the road on June 21, before the Foots hosted the C.V. Stars the next day.

The Foots let seven runs in the first inning alone, but would slowly claw their way back into the game as it went. A five-run third was a big boost in their comeback effort, but the first inning was too much for any team to overcome and Boone lost 14-9.

"I thought our bats were good all game. Aside from (starting pitcher Chandler Padgett), we pitched okay," head coach Ryan Smoot said. "You get behind 9-0 and it's going to be a real challenge."

However, the team rebounded a day later with a 10-4 win over the Carolina Disco Turkeys, but the Turks got their revenge with a 13-8 shootout on Friday.

Hosting the Asheboro Zookeepers on June 26, the Bigfoots were down 7-2 after the sixth before pulling off the comeback and winning 8-7.

Farrington v. CV

Lefty Parker Farrington pitching against the C.V. Stars on June 22

While 17 games into a season is a lot for many teams, the Foots are just a third of the way through theirs, with Smoot noting that the team is still in a transitional phase as guys get used to new positions.

"I think a lot of our a lot of our improvement defensively is just from some of these guys getting reps. Some of these guys are at new positions, summer ball for a lot of guys is used to transition positions and get reps before they go back to campus next fall," Smoot said. "So we've got some guys, in those positions, which — especially early in the summer — isn't great for us. But guys are starting to get more comfortable, they're starting to get reps, even pregame at those positions."

At the same time, the packed schedule does not give the team a ton of time to get the little things down. That will not change as the Foots play six games in seven days beginning with a June 27 and 28 homestand and five straight games from June 30-July 4.

