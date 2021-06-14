BOONE — Wrestlers from Watauga High School competed in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament on Thursday, June 10, at McDowell High School, with four finishing in the top three of their weight class.
The best finish for the Pioneers on the day was junior Luke Cuthbert (160) who came in second after losing a decision to St. Stephens’ Jayden Jackson in the 160 lbs. bracket.
Elsewhere, the Pioneers saw four wrestlers nab bronze medals.
At 132 lbs., Daniel Russom took home a third-place finish and a 13-7 record with a win over South Caldwell’s Jade Hutto. Russom won via fall at 4:16. Brandon Fransisco (138) topped McDowell’s Baylor Dennison by fall at 3:53, moving him to 8-8 on the year.
In the 170 lb. bracket, Keadon Anderson had an easy road to his third-place finish, with only three entrees giving him an automatic podium. Meanwhile, Tanner Hollars (145) beat South Caldwell’s Riley Thacker with a 12-9 decision win.
The only other Pioneer competing in the tournament was William Bouboulis (195). The junior could not pull off the upset, losing to St. Stephens’ Luke Appollonio.
