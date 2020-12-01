BOONE — Bowling Green men’s basketball came into Monday night’s game against Appalachian State as the preseason coaches favorite in the Mid-American Conference. For the Mountaineers, the 78-76 overtime loss to the Falcons was a warning to upcoming Sun Belt Conference rivals not to underestimate App State in 2020-21.
In the first real test of the 2021 men’s college basketball season, the Mountaineers pushed the Falcons to the proverbial brink.
Graduate student transfer guard Michael Almonacy came off the bench to score a team high 21 points — 15 of which were in the second half — including 6-of-8 from behind the 3-point arc. He completed his scoring line by adding 3 assists, 3 steals and 2 rebounds in 36 minutes of court time.
Bowling Green’s Justin Turner, also a graduate student guard, added in 25 points to lead all scorers. Two other Falcon starters, junior guard Caleb Fields and senior forward Daeqwon Plowden, as well as senior guard Trey Diggs coming off the bench also scored in double figures for Bowling Green — each with 10 points.
Plowden tied with the Mountaineers’ James Lewis Jr. for game high rebounding honors, with eight each.
Adrian Delph added 17 points for the Mountaineers, and was joined in double figures by Lewis (14) and Donovan Gregory’s 10.
Statistically, the game was as even as the score. Both teams committed 18 turnovers. Each cleaned the boards for 35 rebounds. While the Falcons had 8 steals, the Mountaineers matched them with 9.
Where Bowling Green was more effective inside, holding a 42-22 advantage for points scored in the paint, the Mountaineers were successful on 13-of-29 three-point attempts vs. the Falcons’ 7-of-21. The lead changed hands 11 times and the game was tied nine times.
App State now has two small school opponents at home before facing regional rival Charlotte on Dec. 11. The Mountaineers host St. Andrews on Dec. 1, and then North Carolina Wesleyan on Dec. 6.
After the date with Charlotte, App State travels to Knoxville to face the No. 13-ranked Volunteers of Tennessee, come back home to host Greensboro College on Dec. 17, and then close out 2020 with a game on the road at Auburn on Dec. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.