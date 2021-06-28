Faith Watson at state track meet

Watauga sophomore Faith Watson with an early effort in the Triple Jump at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A Women's State Track and Field Championships on June 26, hosted by North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro.

LENOIR — Reflecting exceptional depth on the team roster, Watauga girls track and field team won the 2021 Northwestern Conference championship and placed several of its top performers on the All-Conference list. Of note, sophomore Faith Watson was shared Athlete of the Year honors with Alysha Early of Alexander Central. Watson captured top honors in the triple jump and the long jump.

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

1. Watauga 224

2. Alexander 164.50

3. South Caldwell 69.50

4. McDowell 65

5. St. Stephens 54

6. Hickory 49

7. Freedom 43

ALL CONFERENCE SELECTIONS

Event: 4x800 Meter Relay

1. Watauga: Brianna Anderson; Sophie Beach; Caroline Beach-Verhay; Andriana Rink

2. St. Stephens: Hilary Ramirez; Daniela Flores Gutierrez; Eva Cronin; Sarah McNeil

Event: Shot Put

From Alexander: Alysha Early; From South: Heather Deal

Event: Discus Throw

From Hickory: Madeleine Johnson; From Watauga: Olivia Burroughs

Event: Long Jump

From Watauga: Faith Watson; From: South: Heather Deal

Event: Triple Jump

From Watauga: Faith Watson; From Alexander: Kaley McDaniel

Event: High Jump

From Alexander: Kaley McDaniel; From: Hickory: Sophia Long

Event: Pole Vault

From Watauga: Ella Nelson; From: St. Stephens: Jordyn Nelson

Event: 4x200 Meter Relay

1. Alexander: Hallie Jarrett; Abigail Dejarnette; Maya Adams; Layna West

2. McDowell: Jayden Ledbetter; Peyton Arrowood; Piper West; Jamaya Sanders

Event: 100 Hurdles

From Alexander: Alysha Early; From Freedom: Lee Kania

Event: 100 Meter Dash

From Alexander: Layna West; From Hickory: Madeline Mosteller

Event: 1600 Meter Run

From Watauga: Rachel Cathey; From Freedom: Katie Deacon

Event: 400 Meter Dash

From Hickory: Madeline Mosteller; From Alexander: Hallie Jarrett

Event: 300 Hurdles

From Watauga: Kendall Reece; From Freedom: Lee Kania

Event: 800 Meter Run

From Watauga: Sophie Beach; From Watauga: Caroline Beach-Verhay

Event: 200 Meter Dash

From Alexander: Layna West; From Hickory: Madeline Mosteller

Event: 3200 Meter Run

From Watauga: Rachel Cathey; From Watauga: Gwendolyn Anderson

Event: 4x400 Meter Relay

1. Watauga: Brianna Anderson, Sullivan McAulay, Shealyn Sheaf, Kendall Reece

2. South Caldwell: Alyssa Plantone, Savannah Williams, Anna Leigh Stallings, Liza Salisbury

Event: 4x100 Meter Relay

1. Alexander: Kaley McDaniel, Layna West, Chesney Stikeleather, Gracie Harrington

2. Watauga: Abby Keller, Ava Williamson, Raelin Nolan, Jasmine Towie

Runner of the Year: Madeline Mosteller, Hickory

Field Event Athlete of the Year: Heather Deal, South Caldwell

Track Athlete of the Year: Alysha Early, Alexander Central and Faith Watson, Watauga

Coach of the Year: Randy McDonough, Watauga

