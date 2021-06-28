LENOIR — Reflecting exceptional depth on the team roster, Watauga girls track and field team won the 2021 Northwestern Conference championship and placed several of its top performers on the All-Conference list. Of note, sophomore Faith Watson was shared Athlete of the Year honors with Alysha Early of Alexander Central. Watson captured top honors in the triple jump and the long jump.
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS
1. Watauga 224
2. Alexander 164.50
3. South Caldwell 69.50
4. McDowell 65
5. St. Stephens 54
6. Hickory 49
7. Freedom 43
ALL CONFERENCE SELECTIONS
Event: 4x800 Meter Relay
1. Watauga: Brianna Anderson; Sophie Beach; Caroline Beach-Verhay; Andriana Rink
2. St. Stephens: Hilary Ramirez; Daniela Flores Gutierrez; Eva Cronin; Sarah McNeil
Event: Shot Put
From Alexander: Alysha Early; From South: Heather Deal
Event: Discus Throw
From Hickory: Madeleine Johnson; From Watauga: Olivia Burroughs
Event: Long Jump
From Watauga: Faith Watson; From: South: Heather Deal
Event: Triple Jump
From Watauga: Faith Watson; From Alexander: Kaley McDaniel
Event: High Jump
From Alexander: Kaley McDaniel; From: Hickory: Sophia Long
Event: Pole Vault
From Watauga: Ella Nelson; From: St. Stephens: Jordyn Nelson
Event: 4x200 Meter Relay
1. Alexander: Hallie Jarrett; Abigail Dejarnette; Maya Adams; Layna West
2. McDowell: Jayden Ledbetter; Peyton Arrowood; Piper West; Jamaya Sanders
Event: 100 Hurdles
From Alexander: Alysha Early; From Freedom: Lee Kania
Event: 100 Meter Dash
From Alexander: Layna West; From Hickory: Madeline Mosteller
Event: 1600 Meter Run
From Watauga: Rachel Cathey; From Freedom: Katie Deacon
Event: 400 Meter Dash
From Hickory: Madeline Mosteller; From Alexander: Hallie Jarrett
Event: 300 Hurdles
From Watauga: Kendall Reece; From Freedom: Lee Kania
Event: 800 Meter Run
From Watauga: Sophie Beach; From Watauga: Caroline Beach-Verhay
Event: 200 Meter Dash
From Alexander: Layna West; From Hickory: Madeline Mosteller
Event: 3200 Meter Run
From Watauga: Rachel Cathey; From Watauga: Gwendolyn Anderson
Event: 4x400 Meter Relay
1. Watauga: Brianna Anderson, Sullivan McAulay, Shealyn Sheaf, Kendall Reece
2. South Caldwell: Alyssa Plantone, Savannah Williams, Anna Leigh Stallings, Liza Salisbury
Event: 4x100 Meter Relay
1. Alexander: Kaley McDaniel, Layna West, Chesney Stikeleather, Gracie Harrington
2. Watauga: Abby Keller, Ava Williamson, Raelin Nolan, Jasmine Towie
Runner of the Year: Madeline Mosteller, Hickory
Field Event Athlete of the Year: Heather Deal, South Caldwell
Track Athlete of the Year: Alysha Early, Alexander Central and Faith Watson, Watauga
Coach of the Year: Randy McDonough, Watauga
