BOONE — Izzy Evely finished first overall at the Blue Ridge Open to lead App State women’s cross country to the team title on Friday.
The Mountaineers raced against Marshall in a dual meet, with the Black and Gold finishing with 15 points, compared to 49 for the Thundering Herd.
In all, App State claimed the top-six spots, with Evely leading the way with a season-best time of 17:29.81.
Sarah Sandreuter was second in 17:30.34 and Faith Younts crossed third with a PR time of 17:45.00. Sandreuter’s time ranks sixth all-time in program history and Younts’ time ranks second overall in 5K times run by a freshman.
Lisha Van Onselen placed fourth in 17:52.32 and Lila Peters rounded out the top-five with a time of 17:56.52.
Three other Mountaineers earned top-10 finishes in Madison Christy (sixth in 18:21.31, PR), Taylor Houston (eighth in 18:31.66, PR) and Jasmine Donohue (ninth in 18:35.43, PR).
The Mountaineers will now focus their attention to the Sun Belt Championships in Mobile, Ala. on Oct. 31. The women’s 5K is set for a 10 a.m. start.
Benz leads men’s cross country to team title at Blue Ridge Open
BOONE – Isaac Benz crossed first overall to lead App State men’s cross country to the team title at the Blue Ridge Open on Friday.
The Mountaineers hosted the dual meet with Marshall, with the Mountaineers finishing with 15 points and the Thundering Herd finishing with 49 points. In all, the Mountaineers claimed the top-five finishers.
Benz finished first overall by just under 12 seconds in 25:57.00. Ryan Brown was second in 26:09.62 and Dwayne Lillie placed third with a time of 26:10.24.
Michael Flanagan recorded a fourth place finish in 26:28.88 and Ben Cignarale was right behind in fifth with a time of 26:33.81.
Also posting top-10 finishes for App State were Ethan Barber (seventh in 26:52.25), Ben Datte (ninth in 27:03.23) and Gable Dershem (10th in 27:15.44).
App State will look to defend its Sun Belt title at the conference meet on Oct. 31. The 8K race is set for an 11 a.m. start in Mobile, Ala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.