TAMPA, Fla. — Cole Essek of Tampa Catholic on June 1 announced his commitment to App State football’s 2021 class.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound offensive tackle had offers from multiple schools, including Army, Bowling Green and Middle Tennessee State, according to 247sports.com.
“I would like to thank my family and friends for helping me reach this point in my life. Without the help from my parents and teammates, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” Essek said on a post shared on Twitter. “I would also like to thank my coaches — past and present — for pushing me to fulfill my goals and mold me into the young man I am today. After many long conversations with my family and coaches, I have decided that I will be pursuing my athletic and academic career at Appalachian State University!”
(0) comments
