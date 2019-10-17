BOONE — Former Appalacian State cornerback Clifton Duck and offensive lineman Parker Collins were selected in the 2019 XFL Draft, which was held Oct. 15-16.
Collins was selected by the New York Guardians in Round Three of Phase Two, which was specificially for offensive linemen.
Duck was picked up in Phase Five, which was an open round where teams can select 30 plaers each, by the St. Louis BattleHawks.
Duck, a Matthews native and Butler High School graduate, played from 2016-2018 for the Mountaineers, starting all 39 games over those three seasons. Duck finished the 2018 season with 51 tackles, one interception and five pass breakups. Previously, Duck intercepted five passes in 2016 when he was named Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, and led the Sun Belt Conference with six interceptions in 2017. Duck recently played for the Chicago Bears in the 2019 preseason.
Collins had a standout career at Appalachian State from 2013-16. The North Augusta, S.C., native was named first-team all-Sun Belt Conference his senior year while playing center for the Mountaineers. He was second-team all-Sun Belt Conference in 2015 as App State’s starting left guard. Collins previously spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers and most recently with the Carolina Panthers.
Duck and Collins join Malachi Jones as the three ASU players drafted by the start-up league. Jones was taken in the 10th round of the First Phase (skill position players) by the Seattle Dragons.
The league is set to start play in February 2020 with eight teams and a 10-week season.
Apps in the NFL
After winning a Super Bowl ring as a New England Patriots rookie, safety A.J. Howard has a new team after being signed to the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad on Oct. 8.
Ronald Blair, defensive end for the San Francisco 49ers, recorded another sack, his second of the season, and posted two tackles as San Francisco improved to 5-0 with a 20-7 win against the Los Angeles Rams.
The 49ers are one of two unbeaten teams in the NFL, and Blair increased his career total to 12.5 sacks in 43 games.
During a 23-22 loss by the Detriot Lions at Green Bay on Monday Night Football on Oct. 14 , former ASU punter Sam Martin averaged 48.8 net yards on his four punts with a long of 51. He put two punts inside the 20, kicked off and also held on Detroit's five field goals.
A team captain for the Dolphins, center Daniel Kilgore started at center and played all but one snap in a 17-16 loss to Washington. He suffered an injury on a Miami touchdown with six seconds left in the game, and a two-point attempt for the Dolphins was unsuccessful.
On Saturday, the Dolphins waived safety and ASU alum Doug Middleton.
Kendall Lamm, offensive lineman for the Cleveland Browns, remained inactive because of injury as the Browns lost 32-28 against Seattle on Oct. 13.
Two App State alums remain on practice squads, as rookie cornerback Tae Hayes is with the Jacksonville Jaguars and offensive guard Colby Gossett is a member of the Cleveland Browns. Rookie running back Jalin Moore is on the reserve/non-football injury list with the New York Jets as he fully recovers from a leg injury sustained during his senior season.
