WATAUGA — The Watauga District basketball teams had very different experiences on a pair of road trips to Calvary Day and East McDowell.
On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the teams headed to Winston-Salem to face Calvary Day.
In the girls' game, Watauga (9-1) earned their eighth straight win in dominant fashion, crushing Calvary 35-3. Blair Haines scored a game-high 10 points while Chloe Weigl picked off eight steals.
While Watauga was limited to under 30 percent shooting on the night, their stellar defense made the game a wash.
The same night, the Watauga boys (7-3) lost 35-32 in a nailbiter. Adding salt to the three-point loss wound was their three point percentage — they missed all 12 shots on the night.
Brady Lindenmuth's 14 rebounds led the way for Watauga, who forced nine turnovers.
Two days later, the teams were back on the road against East McDowell, and the results were the same.
While the girls were not as dominant as they were against Calvary, they still won 30-22. A 50 percent shooting night from Presli Wood highlighted the team-effort win.
For the boys, it was another close loss, this time coming short by two points.
Lindenmuth's team-highs of 12 rebounds and 11 points were not enough as a 13 percent hit rate from three and 11 turnovers sunk Watauga.
Both teams will have a full week of rest under their belts before returning to the court on Thursday, Dec. 16, for a road matchup with Forbush.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.