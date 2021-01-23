BOONE – Watauga School District’s boys and girls middle school basketball teams, referred to as “the district teams,” each defeated Asheville Christian School Friday night at Lentz Eggers Gym – and both by decisive margins. That is only part of the story.
Having a “district team” at all is breaking new ground. For years, each of the eight middle schools that comprise the Watauga School District have fielded boys and girls basketball teams. They have played a regular season schedule and that has determined the respective teams’ seedings for a championship tournament. Because it is a bigger school with more students to draw from, Hardin Park has been the perennial favorite. And yet, Parkway, Blowing Rock, Cove Creek, Bethel, Mabel, Valle Crucis, and Green Valley have each had their moments when a special group of young athletes attend classes at the same school in the same year.
Last year, for example, it was Blowing Rock’s turn to be “special.” Both the boys and the girls teams won their league championships in both the regular season and the tournament. As the county’s population has grown outside of the Boone town limits, the schools not named Hardin Park have grown and their athletic fortunes periodically flourished.
But there has always been a “what if” undercurrent and advocates for a countywide team that is separate and distinct from the school teams.
While many in the district call them county all-star teams, the organizers are quick to point out that such a description is inaccurate.
“There are a lot of good athletes in the county who prefer to remain with their school teams,” said Art Williamson, coach of the Watauga boys district team. It may be because of school pride, he said, or maybe there are family circumstances that make it more difficult.
“I have long been an advocate of us having district teams,” Williamson said. “In player development, it is not so much the level of competition that you play against, but the level of skill and competitiveness in the kids you practice with and against.”
Dr. Stephen Martin, WCS’ Assistant Superintendent and Human Resources Director, was watching the teams’ performances courtside Friday night, with a big smile not just about the winning margins but because it is a successful initiative that has many advantages.
“In many ways,” Martin said, “this is about creating a great feeder program for the high school teams. You have really good student-athletes developing better basketball skills and knowledge alongside other really good student-athletes. At the school level, those already developed athletes are sometimes being held back in their development, to an extent. Where the coaches at the school level might be required to teach such mundane things as how to dribble, pass or shoot at a very basic level, at the district level the coaches have players who already are adept at most of the basics and so can focus on more advanced coaching concepts and strategies.
“The added bonus,” said Martin, “is that by taking some of the better players to the district teams, you create more opportunities for other students on the school teams.”
Williamson reported that they had 48 boys try out for the district team, and they kept eleven on the boys team. This year, the schools represented on the boys team are Hardin Park, Parkway, Cove Creek and Bethel, he recalled.
One of the challenges of forming a district team has been finding competition, but Williamson said that the girls coach and district program organizer Andy Eggers has done terrific job in putting together a schedule, especially given the realities presented by COVID-91.
“We started in mid-December at Asheville Christian,” said Williamson, “and when all is said and done in a week or two we will have had at least nine, and maybe even more games. It has been a good experience for the players because they have gotten to play in some really nice facilities at the private schools, but also played against a couple of public school programs.”
Martin offered that as the program grows, Watauga will be able to possibly join a league to play against other district teams. “This is just the first year,” he said. “We have plenty of room to grow, but this is a really good start.”
In Friday’s girls game, Watauga dominated Asheville Christian, 48-16, led by Kate Sears and Julie Matheson, tied for game-high honors with 12 points each. Izzy Torgerson drained a couple of three-pointers in the second period to contribute six points and Laney Shook added six more from inside.
In the boys game, Maddox Greene sparked the Watauga offense with a game-high 17 points, but J T Cook added 12 and Matthew Habich poured in 10, including a pair of 3-pointers.
