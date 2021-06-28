LENOIR — The Northwestern 3A/4A Athletic Conference announced the all-conference selections and individual award winners for wrestling on Sunday, June 27, seeing one representative from Watauga.
In the final standings, Watauga finished fifth out of six teams in the conference and third out the four 3A schools. St. Stephens topped to conference standings and was the top 3A team while McDowell beat South Caldwell to finish as the top 4A school.
Luke Cuthbert was the sole Pioneer to receive the all-conference nod, for his work at 160 pounds along with St. Stephens' Jayden Jackson. Cuthbert was one of five Watauga wrestlers to finish in the top three in their weight class at the conference tournament on June 10, along with Daniel Russom, Brandon Fransisco, Keadon Anderson and Tanner Hollars.
St. Stephens led the conference in all-conference honors with 12, followed by McDowell's 10, Alexander Central's four, South Caldwell's three and Freedom's two.
Billy Baker took home the Conference Coach of the Year award for St. Stephens, who also had Andre Britt win the Upper Weight Wrestler of the Year honor. McDowell's Tobias Finn took home the conference's Lower Weight Wrestler of the Year award.
