BOONE — After spending their non-conference schedule bouncing from road game to road game, the Watauga Pioneers baseball team finally returned to Boone with a 15-5 win.
Hosting South Caldwell on Tuesday, March 22, the Pioneers (6-2, 1-0) were looking for a sixth win in a row while carving out their conference credentials. Large scorebooks are the current trend for the Pioneers, as they hav not scored less than 12 runs in a game since March 1.
"It feels good to play at home, no one really wants to on the road and play," Watauga skipper Mike Windish said, noting that the Pioneers would have made their home debut a week earlier if not for inclement weather. "To get our first home game to be a conference win over South Caldwell, that's a pretty big deal."
While the win itself was a big deal, so was the Pioneers' starting pitcher J.T. Cook. Not only was the freshman dealing from the mound all night, but he came up big with a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning for a 4-1 lead.
"We had great pitching from our starting pitcher J.T. who gave us a two-run bomb to help his own cause out," Windish said. "When that kind of stuff happens, things fall into place."
Only a few batters after Cook's bomb, Tristan Salinas increased the lead to 6-1 with a double that nearly went over the fence and sent Maddox Greene and Jameson Hodges home.
After neither team added to the board in the third, Watauga turned the bottom of the fourth into a blowout.
David Dubrule, Greene and Hodges loaded the bases to set Salinas up with another RBI chance. A single was all he needed to get a pair of scores and the run was on.
It seemed like the entire lineup had Spartans pitcher Elias Morales' number, and the Pioneers were hunting down a short-inning win. Jacob Dilley's sacrifice fly and a single from Cooper Riddle quickly made it 10-1 before Cooper Critcher and Debrule each tacked on RBI singles to make it a 13-1 Watauga lead.
"There was no weak spots in our lineup today, we scored from all parts and we moved around the bases pretty good," Windish said.
The Spartans finally mustered an opposition in the top of the fifth inning, putting up four runs, but Watauga scored a pair in the bottom of the inning to end the game early with Cook sending in the game-winning run.
"I don't want to call it a bad inning, but we got into a bit of a lull there," Windish said. "But, to be able to bounce right back and go ahead and win the game, that's a pretty big deal."
While Windish said the win was a good start to their conference schedule, he noted the Pioneers did not play a "super polished" game.
"It looks good on paper, but no one should be satisfied with that," Windish said. "We're not even close to the potential where we need to be and this is a good conference. You can't just say, 'we beat South Caldwell by this' because we're going to have to go there later on. If you start thinking that you own the game, it starts to take away from you."
The win over South Caldwell was the first of two games in one week for Watauga, with the Pioneers se to host Alexander Central on Friday, March 25.
