BOONE — Watauga Pioneers soccer stalwart Colter Conway will be an Owl next year, after signing to play at Warren Wilson College on Tuesday, May 11.
A captain for the Pioneers, Conway headed up a rock-solid back line that helped Watauga allow only eight goals all season as they went 13-2. The three-year varsity player finished his Pioneers varsity career with six goals and seven assists, with four assists coming in the 2020-21 campaign.
Conway received an All-Conference selection for his efforts in his senior season, and was named the Northwestern 3A/4A Athletic Conference's Defensive Player of the Year.
Later, he was named a 3A All-State selection by the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association and was a first team All-State pick by Highschoolot.com.
Conway will not be the only new face for the Division III school, with Warren Wilson hiring new head coach Mathes Mennell in March. They will both hope to help turn around a program that went 3-8-2 in the 2019-20 season, which allowed 34 goals in 13 games.
