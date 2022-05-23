Coatney and Burroughs

Watauga's Henry Coatney and Olivia Burroughs at the 4A state track and field championships. Both competed in the pole vault and earned top-11 finishes.

 Photo submitted

GREENSBORO — Watauga had two Pioneers competing in the pole vault events at the 4A state track and field championships on Saturday, May 21, with Henry Coatney earning a top-10 finish.

Coatney capped his senior season by finishing fifth in the state with a 13-foot jump at the event, which was held on the campus of North Carolina A&T. The vault was only a half-foot behind the third place finish, while South Mecklenburg's Graham Gutknecht took home the gold with a vault of 15-feet, 10-inches.

The other Pioneer competing was sophomore Olivia Burroughs. Logging a vault of 10-feet, Burroughs was the second-highest finishing sophomore and took home a 11th-place finish. Her vault was only two feet shy of Bailey Tart in first, and six inches away from finishing higher.

Both were key team members in Watauga's dominance this season as both the boys and girls won conference titles.

