Watauga senior Henry Coatney takes an attempt at a 14-foot pole vault at the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championship meet on May 4. Coatney's 13-foot high in the 4A West regional on May 14 put him in a tie for second.
CHARLOTTE — The Watauga track and field team took their talents to Charlotte on Saturday, May 14, for the NCHSAA 4A West regional where two Pioneers shined.
Sophomore Olivia Burroughs and senior Henry Coatney were the standard-bearers for Watauga excellence with the only Pioneers podiums of the day. Burroughs finished second in the pole vault with a 9-foot, 6-inch mark that was only half of a foot behind Providence's Talia McCoury in the top spot.
Burroughs also finished ninth in the shot put with a mark of 31-0.5 and 12th in the discus with a 94-08.5.
In the same event, conference champion Coatney finished in a tie for second with a 13-foot mark, shy of South Mecklenburg senior Graham Gutknecht's 14-foot high mark.
Elsewhere, Ethan Campbell took 10th in the 3,200-meter run and David Hunt finished eighth in the 300-meter hurdles with a 41.46 and ninth in the 110-meter hurdles with a 15.80.
The Watauga boys 4x800-meter relay took ninth with an 8:47.01 and freshman Clayo Kulcyk finished behind Coatney in eighth by hitting a high of 11-and-a-half-feet in the pole vault. a 39-02 left freshman Josiaih Railey in 12th in the triple jump and Jonathan Lutabingwa rounded out the results with a 116-10.50 mark in the discus, good enough for 14th.
The Watauga girls had relay teams in the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800-meter events, but could not get higher than their sixth-placed finish in the 4x800.
Senior Sidra Miller finished seventh in the 1,600-meter run with a 5:30.25 and junior teammate Gwendolyn Anderson took 10th with a 5:50.83. Sophomore Emma Martin took 12th in the high jump with a 4-and-a-half-foot high mark before an 8-foot attempt in the pole vault left her in a three-way tie for seventh.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.