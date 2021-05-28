BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers' offense was helpless against St. Stephens on Tuesday, May 25, as the Indians' bullpen held the home team to three hits while piling up 13 strikeouts in a 7-3 Watauga loss.
For Watauga, the game was not only the second-straight home game, but it was also their second-straight game against a team in the top two of the Northwestern 3A/4A conference standings. Only four days earlier, the Pioneers lost 12-6 to McDowell (7-1) who shares a record with St. Stevens, and is the only team to beat the Indians this season.
The Pioneers were the first to grab the lead when Tristan Salinas outran Indians starting pitcher Gavin Marley in a footrace to home plate in the bottom of the first. However, Salinas' run would be the last time Watauga would score until the bottom of the sixth inning.
Marley had the Pioneers' number while on the mound for 5.1 innings, throwing 12 strikeouts while allowing three runs on 91 pitches. His Boone-based counterpart, junior Ryan Fox, faced 26 batters and allowed four runs on eight hits, leaving him with an ERA of 2.47.
Marley was relieved by Josh Barkley in the sixth, and their combined quality showed not just in his strikeout numbers, but Watauga's batting stats. Only three Pioneers tallied a hit, with another being walked, leaving seven Watauga batters having never gone to first base by the end of the game.
In total, the Pioneers hit .125 in 30 plate appearances.
Now sitting a game above .500, the Pioneers no longer have to face McDowell or St. Stephens, the only teams they have lost to. Their remaining schedule features all three teams below them in the conference standings — Freedom, Hickory and Alexander Central, that have combined for a 3-19 record — South Caldwell and non-conference foes Mount Airy.
