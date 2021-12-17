BOONE — Appalachian State football coach Shawn Clark is set to stick around for two extra years following a contract extension through 2026, the school confirmed on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Clark's previous contract — signed in 2019 — was set to run out at the end of 2024. While the extension will not see a raise on Clark's $425,000 yearly salary when it kicks in on Jan. 1, the coach will see bumps in incentive pay.
Even without a salary bump, Clark will still be the highest-paid coach at App State. Men's basketball coach Dustin Kerns earns the second-highest with $325,000 per year and women's basketball coach Angel Elderkin rounds out the top three with $195,000 per year.
While Clark may top ASU's salary ranks, his $425,000 per year is still dwarfed by other North Carolina college football coaches. Wake Forest's Dave Clawson earns $3.6 million, N.C. State's Dave Doeren earns $3.5 million and East Carolina head coach Mike Houston takes home $2.3 million per year.
One part of Clark's extension is a monthly retention bonus that sees him paid $22,085 every month he has not given the school a notice of termination. Clark was previously receiving a $15,000 monthly retention bonus.
The increased monthly retention bonus in the new contract works out to an additional $7,085 per month and will see Clark receive $1,325,100 on top of his normal salary should the contract be seen through to the end in 2026
Another big bonus in the extension is the school's payments to use Clark's name, likeness, image, voice and signature — collectively dubbed his "personality rights."
The extension gives Clark an additional $15,000 per year for his personality rights compared to his previous contract, and will see him make $210,000 from them in 2022. Every year after 2022 has Clark's personality rights increase by $25,000.
The termination without cause clause was also adjusted. Should Clark be fired without cause before Dec. 1, 2022, the school will pay him $5 million, which then drops to $3 million, $1 million, $500,000 and $250,000 in 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026, respectively. The only change in the numbers was a drop from $1.5 million to $1 million in the third year.
The changes to the termination without cause clause were also used for the termination by coach clause, should Clark leave before the extension runs out.
A majority to the changes in the extension's pay plan are incentive-based.
Academic performances play a part in the contract, with Clark receiving $20,000 — up from $15,000 — if the team's academic progress rate is greater than or equal to 950. A team’s APR is a measure of student-athletes’ chances and rates of graduation, according to the National College Athletic Association, with a perfect score being 1,000.
The most recent APR report from the NCAA came out in May 2020 and state the average APR for an FBS football team was 968. The most recent year available from the NCAA, the 2018-19 academic year, saw the Mountaineers 10th among all college football teams in North Carolina with an APR of 955.
Clark will also receive $12,500 for each semester (fall and spring) that the team's aggregate team grade point average is above 3.0. Should the GPA be above 2.7, but below 3.0, Clark will receive $7,500 per semester instead.
Both GPA-related incentives reflect increases from $7,500 and $5,000 per semester, respectively.
A bonus of $20,000 will also go Clark's way if the Mountaineers play against a school from a Power Five conference in the opponent's stadium — double what he was previously scheduled to receive.
Team success bonuses include:
- $30,000 for a non-New Year's Six Bowl appearance.
- $20,000 for a win in a non-New Year's Six Bowl.
- $30,000 for a New Year's Six Bowl (non-College Football Playoff) appearance.
- $15,000 for a win in a New Year's Six Bowl (non-CFP).
- $75,000 for a CFP appearance.
- $50,000 for a CFP win.
- $75,000 for a CFP National Championship.
Of the postseason competitive success incentives, the CFP appearance, win and national title bonuses increased by $25,000, while the other incentives increased by $5,000.
Should the Mountaineers win their division and appear in their conference championship game, Clark will receive $30,000, and if they win it he will get an additional $60,000. The incentives reflect increases of $5,000 and $10,000, respectively.
A conference or national Coach of the Year Award will net Clark $25,000, an increase from $20,000.
Should the Mountaineers win at least eight games in a season, Clark will receive $25,000. On top of that, Clark would get $35,000 if the team wins a ninth game.
In Clark's original contract, he was set to receive $25,000 for a ninth win, but there was no incentive for the eighth.
Ticket sales also factor into Clark's extension, with a $15,000 bonus being on the table if ticket sales for all home games are an increase of 5 percent from the previous year.
If Clark saw the contract through for all five years, it could be worth up to $7,025,100 with the maximum number of incentives met.
