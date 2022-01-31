BOONE — Pioneers volleyball is sending another player to the next level after Amber Chiarolanzio signed to play at Guilford.
"The atmosphere was so welcoming, I just found my family there," Chiarolanzio said of her decision to sign with Guilford. "(Quakers head coach Emily Gann) wanted me to be there and I wanted her. Then I met the team, they were very friendly and I felt like they were my sisters."
She said the decision — which came down to Guilford, Averett and Greensboro College — was made when she went to Guilford for a camp over the summer. A second visit to the school only made her decision more certain.
A key factor in her Jan. 25 decision was the school's size. With an enrollment of less than 1,500 people, Chiarolanzio said she is looking forward to the small class sizes.
"I'm really passionate about having a professor-student relationship and with (ratios) of 11-to-1 in a classroom, I'm really excited to have a better learning experience," Chiarolanzio said.
Only a couple of hours away, she said that being close to home also helped in the decision.
Chiarolanzio is joining a program with a competitive pedigree under Gann, who is heading into her 16th season in charge of the Quakers. However, the last two seasons have seen Guilford undergo a transition on the court and they finished the 2021 season with a 6-17 record.
Pioneers head coach Kim Pryor said at the signing that Chiarolanzio's natural ability was a good foundation that her hard work turned into a bright future.
"The amount of work that Amber has put in to get to this point — to realize her dreams — is just incredible," Pryor said. "She started playing club volleyball in the sixth grade and was just a natural athlete from the start."
Pryor said that a constant point for the team all season was trust, and Chiarolanzio's trust in her teammates, coaches and herself were big parts in her success.
"You've seen a lot of success in this county," Pryor said to Chiarolanzio. "At this school, at Parkway, wherever you've been and I've really loved being a part of that journey … On behalf of all of us in this room, your coaches, your family and your friends, we just want to say 'congratulations.'"
Chiarolanzio ended her Watauga career on a high note, helping the team to a 22-5 record — 10-0 in the conference — and a trip to the 4A state playoffs final four. In 63 sets, Chiarolanzio had 58 kills and a team-high 98.2 serve percentage.
"I'm so proud of the girls and it was a really great way to end it," Chiarolanzio said of her senior season. "We did really good this year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.