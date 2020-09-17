CHARLOTTE — Charlotte announced today the football game scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19, against North Carolina has been canceled. The decision was made due to the impact that contact tracing quarantine has had on a key position group. Several members of the offensive line were placed into quarantine following the university’s COVID-19 contact tracing protocols, effectively depleting that unit.
“Over the past two weeks, there have been three positive cases of coronavirus in football student-athletes found through regular testing required by Conference USA,” the statement said. “The individuals are in isolation receiving proper medical care, and all other affected individuals were notified to quarantine for 14 days by university contact tracers.”
"We're extremely disappointed to have to cancel our game at North Carolina,” the news release from Charlotte said. “While I know our team is heartbroken, due to the number of players in quarantine, we could not safely play,” said Athletic Director Mike Hill. “We very much appreciate the University of North Carolina having scheduled this game with us. Unfortunately, we do not currently share any common open dates to reschedule."
Charlotte played its first football game of the season in Boone against Appalachian State, losing to the Mountaineers 35-20. The App State athletic department released a statement Sept. 17.
“App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin and Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick have spoken and both feel confident in our testing protocols ahead of Saturday’s game,” the Appalachian State statement read. “App State football student-athletes and coaches have been tested twice this week with zero positive results. The team will be tested one more time (Sept. 17). Per Sun Belt and Conference USA policies, neither team will allow anyone to participate in the game who tests positive for COVID-19 or who is quarantined for contact tracing.”
