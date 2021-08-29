DOBSON — Watauga sophomore Rachel Cathey took top honors in the Championship Girls 5,000 Meter Run at the River Run Invitational on Aug. 28, but even with Gwendolyn Anderson capturing third and the Pioneers also sweeping Nos. 9 through 13, it was not quite enough against an Ardrey Kell team that completed the course in 2-5-6-7-8-14-18.
As the Ardrey Kell and Watauga runners crossed the finish line in waves, there was little doubt that the team title would go to one of the two. Ardrey Kell's team score of 28 and Watauga's 34 (lower score is better) were both far ahead of third place Cary Christian School (97), North Iredell (147), Ashe County (153), Northwest Cabarrus (163), Forsyth Home Educators (179), Greensboro Home School (188) and Atkins (219).
A total of 66 athlete competed in the girls division of the River Run Invitational.
In recording a time of 20:17.43, Cathey was more than eight seconds ahead of Kell's Anna Wells (20:25.89). Anderson's third place time was just 15 seconds behind Cathey, in 20:32.82.
The other Watauga scorers included Brianna Anderson (No. 9, 21:24.23), Sophie Beach (No. 10, 21:28.57), Andriana Rink (No. 11, 21:31.64), Ava Curtis (No. 12, 21:34.1), and Moriah Bollman (No. 13, 21:59.5).
