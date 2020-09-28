BOONE — When Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark recruited Watauga quarterback/safety Anderson Castle, Clark was looking for an athletic football player who would likely line up on the defensive side of the ball and make some contributions with special teams.
Castle played some special teams in the Mountaineers' first two games. The third game took a completely different turn.
By Wednesday of the practice week, COVID-19 left the Appalachian State running back corps depleted when the top two running backs — Marcus Williams Jr. and Camerun Peoples — were among the 21 players held out of the game due to the virus and related contact tracing.
Castle, who had been moved to defensive end at the start of the season, was moved to running back. The Mountaineers were down to their final three backs and needed some depth.
“They told me earlier in the week when we had some guys down that I had to learn some running back in case of an emergency,” Castle said. “I was able to at least learn the plays, but never actually really thought I was going to get in. I was ready if I were to get in, so that time came and I was ready to go.”
Castle said converting to running back itself was not a big deal. He had to learn the play book, and the offensive coordinator was confident enough to call Castle’s number eight times. Castle gained 40 yards, which was third on the team in the game.
Appalachian State went on to win the game 52-21 over Campbell. Castle said players such as Daetrich Harrington (who gained 211 yards and scored four touchdowns) helped Castle learn the offense.
“I talked a lot to the running backs (last) week,” Castle said. “They helped me out with the plays during practice. They wanted me to learn the simple stuff, so I was able to do all that.”
Castle ran for 2,223 yards and scored 36 rushing touchdowns while playing quarterback at Watauga in 2019. He led the Pioneers to a 13-2 record and a berth in the 3AA-Western Regional finals for the second straight year.
“You just have to take a look at his high school tape,” Clark said. “He was an incredible football player. I had a chance to watch him when I recruited him at a basketball game and I knew he was exactly what we needed at Appalachian State. He’s a winner and he’ll do anything for this program. That’s what makes him so special.”
Castle, a true freshman, is still getting used to the speed and physicality of Division I athletics. That included taking hits dished out by Campbell defenders, which is different than being hit than in high school.
“It was definitely different, but in my mind, I was just out running the football,” Castle said. “It was definitely a different level, but still it was the same thing I’ve always done. I just had to run hard and take care of the football.”
Castle is likely to return back to the defensive side of the ball once Williams Jr. and Peoples return to the field. Nate Noel, a freshman who was fourth on the depth chart, but was the backup to Harrington against Campbell, gained 131 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Castle said he’s put on 15 pounds of muscle since becoming a Mountaineer. He also said he has not lost any speed since adding the weight.
“The first day I got here, I went to coach (Cortney) Braswell and was moved to outside linebacker,” Castle said. “They definitely thought I was big enough and I was fast enough to play that position. I’ve had fun playing that position. I think it’s a good position for me.”
Castle also enjoyed another chance to carry the ball. He feels he proved his worth on the offensive side of the ball if he is needed.
“I don’t know how this is all going to play out, but as of now I’m still at outside linebacker,” Castle said. “Everyone knows now that if they need me, I can still be a running back.”
