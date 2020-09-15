High Country Soccer update for Sept. 12-13:
Piedmont Triad Football Club 8, High Country Soccer Association under-11 1 Anna Casey scored HCSA’s goal
Catawba Valley YSA 3, HCSA under-11 boys 0
Charlotte SA Matthews Liga 4, HCSA under-12 girls 3
HCSA under-13 1, Charlotte SA Matthews King 0
Mattie Durham scored HCSA goal. Amelia Bennett was named HCSA’s standout player.
Waxhaw Athletic Association 2, HCSA under-13 boys 0
HCSA under-14 boys 5, Piedmont Triad Football Club 3
Brogan Williamson was named HCSA’s standout player.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.