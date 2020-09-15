Casey's corner kick

Anna Casey of the HCSA under-11 girls’ team delivers a corner kick against the Piedmont Triad Football Club.

 Photo courtesy of HCSA sports@wataugademocrat.com

High Country Soccer update for Sept. 12-13:

Piedmont Triad Football Club 8, High Country Soccer Association under-11 1 Anna Casey scored HCSA’s goal

Catawba Valley YSA 3, HCSA under-11 boys 0

Charlotte SA Matthews Liga 4, HCSA under-12 girls 3

HCSA under-13 1, Charlotte SA Matthews King 0

Mattie Durham scored HCSA goal. Amelia Bennett was named HCSA’s standout player.

Waxhaw Athletic Association 2, HCSA under-13 boys 0

HCSA under-14 boys 5, Piedmont Triad Football Club 3

Brogan Williamson was named HCSA’s standout player.

