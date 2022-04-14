BOONE — An all-Watauga doubles final and a runner-up in singles competition made it a successful conference tennis tournament for the Pioneers on Tuesday, April 13.
Competing in the tournament alongside the Pioneers were South Caldwell and Alexander Central. While the three teams comprise only half of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, the tournament was only for the 4A schools.
The tournament would see all of the finalists earn a spot in regional competition — scheduled for Tuesday, April 19, in Charlotte — with the finals results for glory more than anything.
Each team had two entrants each in doubles and singles play with the top two seeds in each bracket getting a first-round bye.
Receiving the bye in singles play were Watauga and South Caldwell's senior No. 1s — Cameron Artus and Asher Mearns. The other Pioneer in the bracket was junior Steele Neely, who dispatched Alexander's Samuel Law 6-0, 6-0 in the first round to set up a meeting with Mearns.
Mearns and Neely battled back-and-fourth, with neither player giving an inch. Three weeks earlier, Artus was out with a lingering elbow injury and Neely took on Mearns in his place, where the Pioneer would prevail.
However, the rematch proved to be Mearns' day. After dropping the first set, Neely could not hold off Mearns and fell 6-3, 6-3. Moving to the final, Mearns was slated for another rematch with a Pioneer.
Artus had knocked off Mearns' teammate Spencer Richard, but was hesitant to play in the final. His elbow injury — which had previously forced him out of multiple match days — was causing enough discomfort that Artus was willing to pull out of the final.
With both players already having a regionals spot locked, Artus cited his concerns over exacerbating the injury and decided not to play. Only a few minutes later, Artus had a change of heart and decided to push on.
The injury proved to be too much though, as Artus retired from the final while down 5-2 and Mearns was crowned a champion.
In doubles play, Watauga had neither of the byes, meaning both pairs were going to need three wins to win the title.
Sophomore Bryant Carroll and freshman Cody Talton were dealt the third seed, while sophomore Marcus Muse and senior Cristian Hamilton took the fourth seed.
Carroll and Talton made quick work of Alexander Central's Jose Castaneda and Eli Kerley 6-1, 6-2 in the first round, setting them up against South Caldwell's Keagan O'Donnell and Blane Beam. The Pioneers carried their momentum from the first round, earning a spot in the finals and trip to regionals in a 6-0, 6-1 match.
Meanwhile, Muse and Hamilton also barreled through the bracket. Topping South Caldwell duo Ben Main and Ian Johnson 6-4, 6-0, in the first round, the Watauga pair faced the tournament's top seed in the semis.
Alexander pair Bodie King and Carson Davis ended up on the receiving end of an upset when they dropped the semis match 6-2, 6-1, with Watauga filling out the finals.
However, the day had been dragging on. On top of already having two matches under their belts, a two-and-a-half-hour rain delay earlier in the day had made a long day even longer.
The Pioneers pairs were evenly matched, sending the final to a third set that started around 8:30 p.m. — more than six hours after the tournament started. Carroll and Talton managed to outlast their teammates, who retired in the third set of the 6-7 (6), 6-4, 4-2 slugfest.
Artus and the two Watauga pairs will only have one week to rest up before the 4A West regionals, slated for Tuesday, April 19, in Charlotte.
