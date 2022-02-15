BOONE — The App State Mountaineers football program is losing their second coach in one week after offensive line coach Nic Cardwell announced on Twitter Tuesday that he was leaving the program.
"It has been an honor to coach at my alma mater, a place where I have personally shed blood, sweat and tears," Cardwell stated on Twitter. "My family will be forever grateful to (App head coach Shawn Clark) and (athletic director) Doug Gillin for allowing me this awesome opportunity to give back to the program that gave so much to me."
Cardwell got his start in coaching at App as tight ends coach for one season in 2008 after playing the position for the Mountaineers from 2004 to 2007. Cardwell then returned to App State in 2011 before he left for North Greenville University in 2015. A second stint at App from 2017 to 2018 was then followed by a year at Louisville. Cardwell returned for a third stint at App in 2020.
Cardwell served as an offensive quality control coach under former Mountaineers skipper Scott Satterfield in his one season at Louisville. According to multiple reports, Cardwell is ending his third coaching stint in Boone for a position as Louisville's tight ends coach.
"We wish Nic Cardwell and his family the best and thank him for all of his hard work over the years with the App State program and our offensive line," Clark stated on Twitter. "The o-line is near and dear to my heart. We will hire a coach that will carry on our strong tradition up front and be a mentor to the great young men that we have at that position."
Cardwell is the second departure in one week that Clark has to fill after offensive coordinator Frank Ponce left for a job as Miami's quarterbacks coach on Feb. 9.
