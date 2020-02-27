BOONE — High Country Soccer Association announced Feb. 27 that Shane Calvert has been named the club’s new director of coaching.
Calvert, who is also the head men’s soccer coach at Lees-McRae College, will be serving both positions. Calvert will become HCSA’s fourth full-time director of coaching since the club’s inception in 1986, and he will follow former director of coaching Ben Birdsong, who resigned in January.
“I’m extremely proud to name Shane to this very important position,” said Rick Suyao, HCSA’s executive director. “The HCSA Board of Directors and I vetted many qualified candidates in a one-and-a-half month evaluation process before the group unanimously voted to offer the position to Shane.”
“His head coaching experience at both the club and collegiate levels, and his extensive knowledge of how youth soccer operates, makes him very valuable," Suyao continued. “Shane has many contacts among college coaches and tournament administrators, which is important to those players looking to play soccer beyond high school. But his vision doesn’t end there. His mission is to instill a love of the game with all of HCSA’s kids and to further develop the club’s entire coaching staff.”
In addition to his role as the head men’s soccer coach at Lees-McRae, he served as an assistant at Wofford College from 2015-2017, Clemson University from 2014-2015 and his alma mater, Tusculum University, from 2005-2007.
“I am extremely excited to serve High Country Soccer Association and the local community in the role of director of coaching,” Calvert said. “Throughout my career, youth soccer has helped mold me into the coach that I am, and more importantly, the person that I am. We as a staff look forward to growing impactful relationships with our players, families and community. With the tremendous facilities and wonderful families involved in the club, I know we will be able to accomplish great things and move the club to new heights.”
At Clemson, Calvert helped coach the Tigers to the 2014 ACC Championship and to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. During his time with Tusculum, Calvert helped coach the team that reached No. 1 in the NCAA Division II national rankings.
As a coach in the high school ranks, Calvert also has a decorated resume with over 100 victories. He has been the head soccer coach at Morristown West High School in Morristown, Tenn., Dobyns Bennett High School in Kingsport, Tenn., Spartanburg High School in Spartanburg, S.C., and Darlington School Academy in Rome, Ga..
Additionally, Calvert has earned multiple District Coach of the Year, Regional Coach of the Year and State Coach of the Year honors as a prep head coach to go along with multiple state tournament appearances. Furthermore, Calvert guided his team at Spartanburg High School to the No. 1 ranking in the state of South Carolina.
Calvert currently holds a United Soccer Coaches Advance National Diploma, a United Soccer Coaches Goalkeeping Level 3 Diploma, and a USSF “C” License. Shane and his wife, Karen, are looking forward to moving to Boone.
In other news, Erin Barcal has been hired as the director of club operations at HCSA. In addition to coaching travel teams, she will also oversee the youth Academy and Challenge programs.
Barcal’s experience includes coaching collegiately, for North Carolina Olympic Development Program, club, and high school. Currently, she serves as the assistant women’s soccer coach at Lees-McRae College. Formerly, she coached at University of North Alabama as the graduate assistant coach responsible for game and travel operations and training goalkeepers. Barcal was a three-time captain in her four years of undergrad at Lees-McRae College and captured a conference championship.
