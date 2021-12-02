BOONE — A second half surge from their opponents sunk the Watauga Pioneers boys’ basketball team’s chance for their first win of the year as they fell 68-52 in their home opener against Lake Norman.
After a close loss to Mountain Heritage to open their season, the Pioneers (0-2) returned home looking to build up an early season push. However, to do that they would have to go through an unbeaten Lake Norman (4-0) team featuring lethal scorers and a tenacious defensive gameplan.
Early on, it looked like the Pioneers would hang with the Wildcats throughout, trailing by only a bucket at the end of the first as neither team seemed able to put their stamp on the game.
“I think (the Wildcats) were a little shocked by us early on,” Pioneers head coach Bryson Payne said. “We came out and we weren’t scared. We came out with energy and physicality and we played a little bit harder than they were ready for.”
While Lake Norman carries three players averaging double digits on their scoresheets, it was their defense that was giving the Pioneers fits.
“Their zone is good and it put a lot of pressure on us,” Payne said. “They also do a good job of covering the middle. We settled for a lot of jump shots and weren’t hitting very many.”
As the game progressed, the Wildcats slowly pulled away, but Watauga managed to keep the lead under double digits — a potential opening for a comeback if they could start the third quarter off on the right foot.
The problem for the Pioneers was that the second half was the Cole Calloway show. The junior wing dropped 19 of his game-high 23 points in the second, blitzing the Pioneers.
“We came out a little flat after halftime, they started a run and we never came back from it,” Payne said.
That run saw the Wildcats outscore Watauga 17-12 in the third and bank the first five points of the fourth. Down 17, the Pioneers picked up the pace and played with frenetic energy down the stretch.
Playing a high-risk, high-reward style of basketball, the Pioneers gave it everything they had to erase the deficit, but were getting burned when it went wrong.
“I don’t think the score represents the game, we gave up a lot of baskets late,” Payne said. “We’re obviously going for a lot of steals, taking a lot of chances which led to some easy baskets.”
While the final score has them losing by 16, Payne said there were a lot of positives to take away from the game. He noted that the team is currently installing a new system that takes time for the team to get fully adept with, and it is only two games into their non-conference schedule.
“We’re trying to get better in the non-conference schedule and we have a very tough non-conference schedule,” Payne said. “I feel we could have done better in a lot of ways, but I’m also proud of the way that we’re playing defense. We’re learning as we go and so we can’t expect it to be perfect.”
The Pioneers do not have much of a wait before they get another crack at a win, with a home rematch against Mountain Heritage slated for Friday, Dec. 3.
