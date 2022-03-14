TAYLORSVILLE — It was a good day all around for Watauga track and field when they went down to Alexander Central for their second meet of the year on Wednesday, March 9.
In both of the team scoring charts, the results were the same, with Watauga winning, Alexander Central finishing second, Wilkes Central third and Ashe County pulling up the rear. The Watauga girls finished with 94 points — 12 clear of Alexander Central — and the boys bagged 81.5 points to beat Alexander Central by just three.
The highlight of the day was sophomore Olivia Burroughs, who took first place in the discus event with a 103-3, and second in the shot put and pole vault. In the girls’ events, the Pioneers had four wins, 20 podiums and numerous top 10 finishes.
Sidra Miller and Ellary Smith garnered the other two first-placed finishes for the Pioneers in the girls’ competitions, winning the 1,600-meter run and the 3,200-meter run, respectively. The girls’ 1,600-meter run also saw Gwendolyn Anderson and Sophie Beach earn podium places, making it a Pioneers one-two-three.
In the 100-meter dash, Olivia Kop nabbed bronze while teammates Karla Ruiz and Maggie Barnes also bagged top 10 finishes. Lydia Rothrock and Kara Schneider finished second and third, respectively, in the 100-meter hurdles.
Rothrock would pick up two more podiums with third-placed finishes in the triple jump and long jump. The long jump was another two-Pioneer podium as Kate Dailey narrowly finished ahead of Rothrock in second.
The Pioneers’ relay teams took home first in the 4x400-meter relay and a pair of seconds in the 4x200-meter relay and 4x800-meter relay.
Watauga had another four wins in the boys’ competition to go with 18 total podiums.
Ethan Cannon’s 4:52.50 earned him a win in the 1,600-meter run, where teammates Ethan Campbell and Micah Rushin rounded out an all-Watauga top three.
Davis Hunt won the 300-meter hurdles before Henry Coatney and Isaiah Shirley won the pole vault and shot put, respectively.
Josiaih Railey brought home a pair of second-placed finishes in the long jump and triple jump, as well as a third in the high jump event. Trey Thompson, Wesley Coatney and Jonathan Lutabingwa also bagged silvers to round out a deep, competitive meet from the Pioneers boys.
Again, the relay teams were a good source of points for the Pioneers, with the 4x200-meter and 4x400-meter teams finishing second. Watauga also earned a third-placed finish in the 4x100-meter relay.
