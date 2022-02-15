BOONE — Before her senior season starts, Lily Brown already has her future planned as the Watauga soccer player committed to play at Guilford College on Friday, Feb. 11.
“I know in the past that the Guilford women’s soccer team hasn’t been the strongest, but (Guilford head coach Justin Maullin) said he was really excited to turn the program around and start building a championship-winning team,” Brown said. “That was really exciting to me, I want to be a part of something like a new chapter.”
The forward pointed to Guilford’s academics, campus and location as the main reasons she decided to become a Guilford Quaker. At the same time, her years spent playing club soccer for the NC Fusion allowed her to become familiar with the area.
Heading into her fourth year on the Pioneers girls’ varsity soccer team, Brown said she is excited for her final high school season. Pioneers head coach Chris Tarnowski said Brown’s power was in large part due to her “grit, determination and work ethic.”
“Lily was one of only two ninth graders on varsity and had to work extremely hard over the years to earn that playing time and compete with those athletes much older than herself,” Tarnowski said. “She did that every single day, coming out and giving it everything that she had through those years of hard work.”
Tarnowski also passed along a message from Maullin at Brown’s signing ceremony, which Maullin could not attend.
“The first time I saw Lily play, I knew she would be a great asset to the Guilford women’s soccer as a player,” Maullin stated in the message. “After meeting her in person on her campus tour, I knew I wanted her to be an integral part of building championship-level teams here. I can’t wait to get started with her in August.”
Brown’s signing came less than a week before the start of practices for her final season. The Pioneers are coming off a 10-5 season that saw them go 9-4 in conference play and make it to the second round of the state playoffs.
“I want to be the best teammate I can to serve my best friends,” Brown said when looking ahead.
Brown contributed three goals and five assists in 12 games her junior year.
