BOONE — One of Pioneer football's most decorated players is returning to Watauga High School as a teacher and assistant coach, it was announced June 9.
"We want to officially welcome Watauga High (#2) and Wofford College (#7) great Eric Breitenstein back to Watauga High School as a science teacher and football offensive assistant and special teams coordinator. Welcome back to the High Country!" the Watauga Football Twitter account stated.
The 2008 Watauga High School graduate gained over 6,000 yards as a running back for the Pioneers while leading Watauga to back-to-back appearances in the North Carolina State 4-A Western playoff finals. He was named all-state as a safety as a junior and again his senior year as a running back. He capped his prep career with a trip to the Shrine Bowl.
Breitenstein went on to earn more accolades as a running back for the Southern Conference's Wofford Terriers.
Breitenstein played running back at Wofford from 2008 to 2012. During his tenure, Breitenstein gained 5,730 yards, including the Terriers’ single-season rushing record of 2,035 yards in 2011.
Breitenstein was the Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2011 and 2012. He was a three-time FCS All-American and holds five Wofford rushing records.
Breitenstein was inducted into the Wofford Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017, and in 2019, the Terriers retired his No. 7 jersey.
