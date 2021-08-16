BOONE — For their first game of the season, the North Iredell Raiders were not the Watauga Pioneers boys' soccer team's only opponents in a scoreless draw on Monday, Aug. 16.
Throughout the match — played in Boone at Jack Groce Stadium — dark clouds hung over the pitch that was soaked from a downpour of rain only moments before kickoff. While the game’s status would have only been in doubt if lightning entered the area, the storm made the match a soaked affair before returning in full force in the second half.
“It’s difficult to play (on turf) when it’s really wet and rainy like this,” Pioneers coach Josh Honeycutt said. “But overall, I think we were able to stay composed and played pretty well, but we didn’t play with a lot of intensity.”
Early on, the Pioneers (0-0-1) struggled to progress the ball when they had possession. While they controlled the ball and the Raiders (0-0-1) could only watch it bounce from Pioneer to Pioneer, Watauga's lack of intensity kept them in their own defensive third. The few times they tried to put North Iredell on the back foot, the Pioneers saw the attacks snuffed out with ease.
Being the first game of a season with an almost entirely new starting 11, the Pioneers were still bedding in the chemistry needed to get the most out of the midfield and attack.
“I think we have good chemistry for only having two weeks under our belts,” Honeycutt said. “However, I do think more time on the field in game situations is definitely going to help our chemistry and (the players) know how each other plays. We were able to possess well tonight, but not with purpose.”
As the first half progressed, neither team created much of a threat to their opponents. The few times North Iredell got within striking distance, the chances were denied by Watauga keeper Grant Kight. Iredell Keeper Dane Coltrane was less challenged by his opposition, leading to both teams staying scoreless entering the half.
The second half saw Watauga advancing the ball forward more often, but still being unable to do much with it.
Honeycutt said a lot of the lack of forward movement or threat in the game came from inexperience. He said the coaching staff is still figuring out what the best positions and combinations are for some players, while many players are stepping into a good amount of varsity minutes for the first time.
As the game wore on, the Pioneers started to click, getting the ball into more advantageous positions than they had previously. However, any chances they earned could not result in a meaningful attempt, with Coltrane rarely having to move from his spot.
When the final whistle blew, the rain soaked and windy game finished scoreless, which Honeycutt noted was not a loss.
“A lot of these guys, it was their first varsity game experience,” Honeycutt said. “Overall, to walk away with not having a loss — even though we don’t have a win either — is a big start to the season.”
With just over one month until conference play begins on Sept. 27, Honeycutt said the team will have plenty of time to iron out wrinkles and get going to full strength. Their next game will Wednesday, Aug. 18 against North Henderson at home.
