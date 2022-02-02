LENOIR — Watauga basketball's delayed road trip trip to Hibriten on Monday, Jan. 31, was a mixed bag. On the one hand, the boys left with a dominant 20-point win, while the girls picked up their first loss in over a month.
Originally scheduled for Jan. 28, the games were pushed back to Saturday, Jan. 29, due to inclement weather. However, it appeared the reschedule did not fully escape rough road conditions, and the games were pushed back a second time over concerns.
For the boys (6-12, 2-4), the win over Hibriten (8-10, 2-4) was a bounce-back after a road loss to South Caldwell on Friday, Jan. 28. The win was their second in three games, and bumped the Pioneers above the Panthers and Ashe County in the conference standings.
In their six conference games, the Pioneers have scored the fourth-most points in the 3A/4A Northwestern Conference, but have the second-worst defense — trailing only Hibriten in points allowed.
While the boys picked up their second conference win, the Pioneers girls (17-2, 5-1) picked up their first league loss.
Panthers guard Katie Story put up a game-high 19 points to lead the Panthers (12-7, 1-4) to a fourth quarter comeback. Watauga held a narrow, 34-32 lead heading into the final frame before Hibriten turned on the burners.
Despite Brelyn Sturgill and Kate Sears dropping 14 points each on Hibriten, Watauga's win streak ended at 10 games. The loss marked their first since a 56-54 road trip to T.C. Roberson on Dec. 15.
After another road trip to Alexander Central on Tuesday, Feb. 1, the Pioneers will return home Friday, Feb. 4, to rematch Hibriten.
