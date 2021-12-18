BOCA RATON, Fla. — Despite their best efforts, the Appalachian State Mountaineers ended their season as the final victims of Western Kentucky’s historic passing year as the Hilltoppers won the 2021 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl 59-38.
The Saturday, Dec. 18, game was set up as a classic matchup between the unstoppable force of the Hilltoppers’ offense and an immovable object in App State’s defense. Heading into the game, WKU’s Bailey Zappe lit up everyone in his path on the way to 5,545 yards and 56 touchdowns — 289 yards and four touchdowns away from NCAA single-season records.
Both teams were looking to end the season on a high note after losses in their conference title games, but WKU was also playing for their hometown of Bowling Green, Ky., after the area was ravaged by tornadoes that killed a dozen people in the county.
If the Mountaineers were going to slow down Zappe and the Hilltoppers, they would need all hands on deck in Florida. However, they were dealt a blow before the game even started when top corner Shaun Jolly declared for the NFL Draft and ruled himself out of the game.
It seemed like App State would just implement their usual gameplan of grinding down the clock with the running game to bring another bowl win home, but if they were going to keep up with WKU, quarterback Chase Brice had to get going.
The Hilltoppers wanted a shootout and App was happy to oblige. The Mountaineers matched touchdown-for-touchdown early, getting over an early Brice interception before the graduate transfer QB tossed three touchdowns in the first half alone. Other than a 60-yard catch and run from Jalen Virgil, Brice’s touchdowns came in the flow of the offense.
Without Jolly, Zappe was picking apart App’s secondary early and often. In the first half, the QB put up 311 yards and four touchdowns with a completion percentage of 77 — numbers that would be good for an entire game.
With WKU only up 31-24 at the half, App had a chance to tie the game and potentially take charge of it with the first drive of the third quarter. However, a fumble from Camerun Peoples on the fourth play ended those chances and WKU responded with a one play, 86-yard rushing touchdown from Noah Whittington to take a 38-24 lead.
Despite playing on the team known for its passing attack, Whittington led the game in rushing yards with 150 on only seven attempts. Meanwhile, App was never able to commit to a run game as they played catch-up. Peoples led the team with 101 yards on the ground while Nate Noel missed the fourth quarter through injury.
With six minutes left in the third quarter, Zappe broke Joe Burrow’s NCAA record with his 61st touchdown of the season and put WKU up 45-24. Brice answered immediately with a 62-yard bomb to sophomore receiver Christian Wells to make it a two-score game, but WKU was not going to settle for what they had.
Despite having a 14-point lead and college football history, Zappe kept dealing. A 37-yard touchdown to star wideout Jerreth Sterns marked Zappe’s fifth TD of the day and put him over 400 yards while stretching the lead to 21.
But the Mountaineers were not done yet. With more than an entire quarter left to play, App kept plugging away. A 40-yard pass to tight end Henry Pearson gave the Mountaineers their momentum back while also giving Brice the program’s single-season passing record — breaking Armanti Edwards’ 3,291 yards mark from 2009.
Unfortunately for Brice, his day would end with 10 minutes left in the game. While he was able to walk off the field, a sack from a pair of Hilltoppers forced the ball out of his hands and the QB to the locker room. Brice finished his day with 317 yards, four touchdowns and a pick.
The final nail in App’s coffin came only two plays after the fumble when Kye Robichaux bagged his lone touchdown of the game to make it 59-31.
A late touchdown from Boone native Anderson Castle was one final positive note for the Mountaineers' season, but it was not enough as WKU won 59-38.
The loss ends the Mountaineers’ undefeated run in bowl games — having won all six of their previous appearances since entering the FBS in 2014. It also marks the first time App State ended a season on two consecutive losses since the 1982 season.
With the season over, the Mountaineers will have an offseason to lick their wounds before starting preparations for the 2022 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.