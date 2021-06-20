DULUTH, Minn. — Shaving more than seven minutes off of her previous best, Blowing Rock-based Tristan Van Ord ran the historic Grandma's Marathon in Duluth, Minn., in 2:32.55 to place third among 1,256 females on June 19.
One of the more recently added athletes competing on the ZAP Endurance elite team, Van Ord's average mile pace for the 26.2188 race distance was 5.51 minutes per mile or 3:38 per kilometer.
In addition to her own running career, Van Ord, an Appalachian State cross country and track alum, currently serves as an assistant coach for the App State cross country team.
Van Ord's previous personal best was 2:40.02, established in 2019.
"When you are a professional athlete, any time you run a personal best at any distance, whether one second, or fifteen seconds or a minute, you take that as a victory," said ZAP Endurance head coach Pete Rea. "But when you run a personal best by more than seven minutes like Tristan just did, it is especially gratifying.
"We think she has been ready for this for awhile, but the competition opportunities just haven't fallen her way. Her fitness performance was there in December, ready for the Marathon Project in Arizona, but unfortunately she couldn't run because one of her teammates had tested positive for COVID-19. We knew she was capable of this kind of run even six months ago, but as it turned out, Grandma's Marathon in Duluth was her first opportunity," said Rea.
Rea believes that at only 26 years old, Van Ord has the potential to be a special marathon athlete.
"Tristan's coach at App State, Mike Curcio, told us that even though she was a nine-time Sun Belt Conference champion in cross country and track, they actually under-trained her because they felt she had a future in running beyond college. By comparison, when I finished college I was 'fried.' So she is just beginning to know what she can be in distance running. It is really exciting at her age to see yourself creeping up the ladder of the American marathon rankings," said Rea.
The depth of talent among American marathon runners has never been deeper than it is right now, Rea said. "And that is not just in our top three or four, but our top 30. Let's say this was in the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials and I think a 2:32 that Tristan ran would have her somewhere in the top 20. To be a real player and make a run at being on an American team, whether a world marathon team or the Olympics, Tristan will have to lower her time down to 2:27 to 2:29 to be in the conversation. But for her, now, those marks are now within sniffing distance while prior to Saturday they weren't."
Rea said that consistency is going to be crucial in Van Ord's success.
"In any sport, injuries are always a big obstacle to reaching an athlete's fullest potential. Staying healthy is the single most important thing, and Tristan has done a very good job at staying healthy. She is very aware of her body. If something doesn't feel right, such as a sore hamstring, she communicates that to us. That is huge because some athletes throw caution to the wind and decide they can get through it. Oftentimes those little 'niggles' they thought they could get through morph into a more serious injury that could have been avoided," said Rea.
"Getting to the next level, 2:27 or 2:28 that puts her in the mix for being on a national team or even winning elite marathon races, is going to require that kind of injury-free consistency and one other thing that she already has, and that is believing in herself. Tristan believes she can run with anybody in the country and that is a rare quality," said Rea.
Rea added that Van Ord has the natural athletic ability to reach the next level — and two other things.
"First, she left college a little under-trained — and that is not a bad thing. Her college coach at App State, Mike Curcio, told me that Tristan is walking away from her college career with plenty of room to go. A lot of kids can't say that," said Rea.
"But there is another thing required, too," said Rea. "Talent is really important in a marathon, but it is the one long distance event where your ability to suffer really well is important. Tristan has that. She knows how to suffer for long periods of time. I have seen her 45 minutes into two and a half hour runs and she looked absolutely awful. She would be struggling and I would think to myself that at any minute she was going to cash in her chips and slow down. But she almost never does. She suffers very, very well. It is largely mental. She has the ability to put herself in a place where she can suffer that low-level marathon for hours on end and not let it get to her. That is a real bonus for her."
Van Ord's third place finish at the Duluth event brought some monetary rewards, a check for $5,000, but down the road and perhaps in the not too distant future there is sure to be more than just material rewards.
Next up: Chicago in October, says Rea.
