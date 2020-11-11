BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock fell behind early in every set on Nov. 10, but quickly righted themselves to get by visiting Green Valley in two matches, 2-0 and 2-0.
Each match was a best-of-three format but in neither case was a third set required for a decision. The Rockets got particularly strong service runs from Natalie Fitch, Grace Tacheny and Kora Knight, with good front row support at the net by Montana Rattler, Lillon Henline and a hustling Sydney Marsh, among others.
Green Valley fashioned nail-biters in the first set of the first match and the first set of the second match. In the first match, Green Valley and the Rockets traded leads through 12-12, before Blowing Rock began to pull away for a 25-21 win. In the final match’s first set, Blowing Rock jumped out to what appeared to be a dominating 22-11 advantage, but then the visitors went on a seven-point run to tighten the deficit to 22-18 before the Rockets regained control.
Blowing Rock won the first match by set scores of 25-21 and 25-17. The Rockets won the second match, 25-18, 25-6.
Still early in the season, Blowing Rock sits at 2-2 and tied with Bethel and Cove Creek for 4th place in the Watauga County Middle School standings. Hardin Park remains undefeated at 4-0, while Parkway and Mabel are tied for second with 3-1 records.
Next up for Blowing Rock is a road trip to face top-ranked Hardin Park on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 4 p.m.
Other Nov. 10 scores:
• Cove Creek defeated Valle Crucis, 2-0
◦ Match 1: 25-20, 25-19
◦ Match 2: 25-19, 25-20
• Hardin Park defeated Bethel, 2-0
◦ Match 1: 25-15, 25-11
◦ Match 2: 25-15, 25-20
• Parkway tied Mabel, 1-1
◦ Match 1: 25-16, 25-17 (Parkway wins, 2-0)
◦ Match 2: 17-25, 23-25 (Mabel wins, 2-0)
